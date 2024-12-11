Giyani Supports and Sponsors Inclusion and Community Empowerment in Kanye

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Botswana ("K.Hill" or “the Project”), was proud to sponsor the 2024 Commemoration of International Disability Day in Kanye, Botswana, which took place on the December 3, 2024. Giyani has commemorated this day with the community living with disabilities annually since 2021.

Highlights:

The Commemoration of International Disability Day in Kanye is organised by the Kanye District Disability Committee, to honour the UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) celebrated annually on December 3. The event reflected this year’s theme, “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future”.

Giyani has supported this event annually since 2021, reinforcing its commitment to inclusion and community empowerment.

Giyani was the proud sole sponsor of the event which took place at the Kanye Education Centre, providing school bags for all of the children from Segopotso Primary School’s Special Education Unit, which supports 75 students aged 7-18 years with diverse disabilities. The Company also provided meals and refreshments for attendees and the children.

Charles FitzRoy, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

“It is a particular honour to be the sponsor of this important day, following Giyani’s longstanding tradition of celebrating the Commemoration of International Disability Day in Kanye with the community. This event is a vital platform to recognize the contributions of persons with disabilities and advocate for their inclusion. We are truly proud to be supporting the community in which Giyani operates, as we continue to progress our operations ensuring that progress is inclusive and benefits all stakeholders.”

About Disability Day

Organised by the Kanye District Disability Committee, the Commemoration of International Disability Day in Kanye was held on December 3, 2024, to celebrate the annual UN IDPD. The event was held at the Kanye Education Centre. Donations at the event were for the children from Segopotso Primary School's Special Education Unit, which supports 75 students aged 7–18 years with diverse disabilities, mainly intellectual disabilities. Additionally, the district provides support to 25 more students at a rehabilitation centre outside Kanye.

The 2024 IPDPD event in Kanye emphasized the role of leadership and inclusion, advocating for the abolition of discriminatory practices and the safeguarding of rights to ensure sustainable futures for all.

As the sole sponsor of the event, Giyani reaffirmed its dedication to fostering inclusion through impactful and sustainable initiatives. Giyani has proudly celebrated this special event every year since 2021 and was honoured to be the sole sponsor of the 2024 event. Giyani continues to support the Kanye community in a meaningful way, reflecting its core value of inclusive progress.

Giyani Metals Corp. Country Manager Elisa Kgomotso Modikwa with the Kanye District Council.

Left to right: Kgosi Modietsho (Chief of the Mathubapula where the event was held – Sejelo Education Center); Onalenna Lekoba (Social worker); Chris Kgaodi (Giyani Stakeholder Engagement Coordinator); Mr Malatelele (MC); Elisa Kgomotso Modikwa; Mosimanegape Tshane (Councillor); Mr Ranngobane (Councillor); Mr Sengalo (Head of Segopotso Primary); Mr Monalebogole (Councillor).

Giyani Metals Corp. Country Manager Elisa Kgomotso Modikwa addressed the event.

Giyani Metals Corp. Country Manager Elisa Kgomotso Modikwa and Councillor of Mathubapula where the commemoration was hosted. Mr Ranngobane handing over school bags to children of Segopotso Primary School.





About Giyani

Giyani is focused on becoming a dominant western-world producer of sustainable, low carbon high purity battery grade manganese for the electric vehicle (“EV”) industry. The Company has developed a proprietary hydrometallurgical process to produce battery grade manganese (HPMSM), a lithium-ion battery cathode precursor material critical for EVs.

The Company has secured financing of US$26m from two strategic partners, ARCH Sustainable Resources Fund LP and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, enabling it to progress the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana to construction by building and operating the Demo Plant and completing a Definitive Feasibility Study in 2025.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of Giyani Metals Corp.

Charles FitzRoy, President and CEO

