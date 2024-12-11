HMNC Brain Health Collaborates with the Austrian Institute of Technology and the Danube Private University to Win Grant from the Austrian Research Promotion Agency

MUNICH, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health, a clinical-stage precision psychiatry biopharma company, pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, has collaborated in a consortium of respected universities and institutions to win a €4.5m grant from the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG). The consortium, which includes the Austrian Institute of Technology and the Danube Private University and others, will receive the funding over three years.

The grant, called the COMET (Competence Centers for Excellent Technologies), will fund the next stages of the "Personalized Medicine Enabled by Intelligent Sensing Systems” (PI-SENS) project. Research activities from PI-SENS have built synergies, spanning from fundamental research to applied research and technology, and from prototype development to the development of innovative products.

With the grant, HMNC Brain Health will receive new analyses of the KET01-02 data set, as well as new analyses of the Company’s OLIVE trial, which is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in more than 300 patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). This data will be leveraged to advance research and development efforts in the field of precision psychiatry. The OLIVE trial is a part of the company’s flagship Nelivabon program, which is developing the compound BH-200, a potent vasopressin V1b receptor antagonist, for improved treatment of patients with MDD who have underlying HPA-axis (Hypothalamus‐pituitary‐adrenal axis) dysfunction.

Prof. Dr. Christoph Kleber from Danube Private University Austria stated: “The key objective of the COMET Project is to make a significant contribution, both on a national and international level, to the increasing challenges in healthcare. PI-SENS will contribute substantial know-how for innovative technology in order to establish a personalized health and prevention system."

“As a company partner of the PI-SENS project, we aim to meaningfully contribute and collaborate with the consortium to deliver research that has the potential to impact millions living with Major Depressive Disorder,” said Dr. Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer of HMNC Brain Health. “Personalized medicine is the next frontier in mental healthcare, and it is vital to explore the innovative technologies and collaborate with storied institutions and universities that can take this from the lab into doctors’ offices around the world.”

