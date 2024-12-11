Beam Ventures announces plans to launch the first gaming-focused venture fund and accelerator in Abu Dhabi





ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beam Foundation is pleased to announce its plans to launch Beam Ventures in Abu Dhabi, the first venture fund focused exclusively on gaming from ADGM. The $150 million gaming fund aims to accelerate promising founders and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a global gaming hub.

Beam Ventures is strategically positioned at the intersection of blockchain, gaming, and artificial intelligence. Stimulating innovation in these fields, Beam Ventures aims to collectively redefine gaming experiences and drive growth within the industry. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, it’s organizations like Beam Ventures that have the potential to bring change by providing resources for game developers and early-stage startups.

An ambitious vision for the future of gaming

The fund is driven by a commitment to shape the future of gaming together with the next generation of game developers and innovators. In collaboration with partners on the ground in Abu Dhabi, Beam Ventures aims to create an environment that nurtures talent and elevates Abu Dhabi’s status as a global gaming leader.

Abu Dhabi is rapidly becoming a hotspot for gamers and game developers, with a growing community of players and transformative initiatives like the development of an esports island. Moreover, the Emirate hosts a wide variety of gaming events ranging from summits to tournaments of the biggest games in the world. Beam Ventures is determined to build on this momentum and attract top talent to the region, mainly through its accelerator program.

HE Saeed Al Fazari, Strategic Affairs Executive Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "Over the past three years, we have built a robust gaming infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, and establishing a dedicated gaming fund is a crucial step in ensuring that this ecosystem continues to thrive. This initiative aligns seamlessly with our Abu Dhabi Gaming efforts, reflecting our commitment to welcoming investments in the gaming industry and highlighting the trust and confidence investors have in our ecosystem.

We remain deeply committed to attracting and nurturing talent in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the knowledge-sharing economy, and driving the growth of the creative industries. This fund is another step forward in ensuring Abu Dhabi becomes a global hub for gaming excellence and innovation."

“At Beam Ventures, one thing drives us above all else: innovation. In whatever form it might take, innovation has always been our lifeblood and our North Star – and that’s why we are so delighted to be bringing our pursuit of innovation to Abu Dhabi, a city that has shown itself time and again to share our mindset. We’re convinced that Abu Dhabi is set to be the epicenter of the world’s most exciting, pioneering tech and gaming innovation for years and decades to come. We have always sought the cutting edge at Beam Ventures – and we know that with this collaboration we have found exactly that. We look forward to other cutting-edge creators and founders joining us on this adventure.” - Mark Borsten - Chief Strategy Officer

Beam Ventures accelerator program

In alignment with its mission to cultivate and empower new talent, Beam Ventures will launch an accelerator program, inspired by globally recognized precedents. This program is designed to support early-stage startups specializing in web3 gaming and AI, offering a combination of in-person and remote participation options. The goal of the program is to create a breeding ground of successful startups that will impact the gaming industry and beyond.

