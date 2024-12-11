Bioinformatics Market Size to Hit USD 35.38 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine and Advanced Biological Data Analysis | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioinformatics Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Bioinformatics Market Size was valued at USD 11.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 35.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.38% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The global bioinformatics market is witnessing rapid growth due to the increasing integration of data-intensive tools in life sciences research and healthcare. This field is instrumental in genomics, proteomics, and drug discovery, driving its demand across academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and research organizations.

The growing adoption of bioinformatics tools in personalized medicine, disease prevention, and precision healthcare has created significant demand. Developments have further enhanced market growth, with cloud-based solutions enabling efficient data sharing and real-time analysis. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for advanced diagnostic solutions are also boosting the adoption of bioinformatics technologies globally. With continuous innovations in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and increasing investments in R&D, the market is set to expand its footprint further.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report

Bioinformatics Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2023: US$ 11.45 billion
Market Size by 2032: US$ 35.38 billion
CAGR: 13.38% From 2024 to 2032
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2032

Segment Analysis

By Product & Services

In 2023, the Bioinformatics Platforms segment captured the largest share, accounting for 42.0% of the market. These platforms are critical for data storage, analysis, and visualization, enabling breakthroughs in genomics and personalized medicine. The surge in demand for scalable tools that can process vast datasets is driving this segment’s dominance.

The Bioinformatics Services segment is expanding rapidly due to the increasing reliance on outsourcing for specialized expertise in data analysis. With the rise of clinical trials and personalized medicine, this segment is growing at an accelerated pace as organizations seek tailored solutions for complex biological data interpretation.

By Application

The Genomics segment held the largest share, accounting for 45.0% of the market in 2023. Advances in NGS technologies and their applications in genetic diagnostics, gene editing, and personalized medicine underpin its dominance. Genomics is pivotal in drug discovery and disease prevention, cementing its central role in bioinformatics.

The Chemoinformatics & Drug Design segment is witnessing rapid growth. Bioinformatics tools integrated with chemoinformatics are revolutionizing drug discovery by enabling efficient analysis of molecular structures. This segment’s expansion is fueled by the growing demand for targeted therapies and innovative drug development techniques.

Bioinformatics Market Key Segmentation:

By Product & Services

Knowledge Management Tools

Bioinformatics Platforms

Bioinformatics Services

By Application

Genomics

Chemoinformatics & Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Other Applications

By Sector

Medical Biotechnology

Animal Biotechnology

Plant Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

Other Sectors

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the bioinformatics market, accounting for the largest regional share due to substantial investments in biotechnology and the presence of leading market players. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of bioinformatics in research and clinical applications further drive growth.

Europe emerged as a strong contender, supported by government funding and collaborative initiatives to advance genomics and precision medicine.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing adoption of bioinformatics tools in countries like China and India.





Recent Developments

November 2024 : DNAnexus, Inc. received the prestigious Bioinformatics Solution of the Year award at the fourth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards for its innovative UK Biobank Research Analysis Platform, advancing precision health data management.

: DNAnexus, Inc. received the prestigious award at the fourth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards for its innovative UK Biobank Research Analysis Platform, advancing precision health data management. September 2024 : Conectado Inc. partnered with Hollister High School in California to launch specialized boot camps focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and bioinformatics, preparing students for future workforce demands in these critical fields.

: Conectado Inc. partnered with Hollister High School in California to launch specialized boot camps focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and bioinformatics, preparing students for future workforce demands in these critical fields. June 2024 : Hi-Gx360 Sequencing and Bioinformatics Services, a part of HiGenoMB, achieved accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) under ISO/IEC 17025:2017, reinforcing its excellence in sequencing and bioinformatics services.

: Hi-Gx360 Sequencing and Bioinformatics Services, a part of HiGenoMB, achieved accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) under ISO/IEC 17025:2017, reinforcing its excellence in sequencing and bioinformatics services. May 2024: Seqera introduced Seqera Containers, a free bioinformatics container solution powered by AWS, designed to enhance reproducibility and collaboration in scientific research by streamlining the creation of custom on-demand container images.

In conclusion, the bioinformatics market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, advanced biological data analysis, and innovations in genomics. The integration of data-intensive tools in life sciences research and healthcare is reshaping the landscape, with bioinformatics playing a crucial role in genomics, drug discovery, and disease prevention. The market's expansion is further supported by the rise of cloud-based solutions, outsourcing of specialized services, and the adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies. North America continues to dominate the market, with strong investments in biotechnology, while the Asia-Pacific region is set to experience the highest growth, propelled by improving healthcare infrastructure and rising disease prevalence. The continued innovation in bioinformatics platforms and services, along with government support and increasing collaborations, will further fuel the market's trajectory. As the industry evolves, bioinformatics will remain at the forefront of driving advancements in precision healthcare, empowering researchers and clinicians to unlock new insights for better patient outcomes. With ongoing developments and strategic partnerships, the future of bioinformatics holds immense potential in transforming global healthcare systems.

