Growth Trends in the Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Industry, 2024-2030: RTB's Growth in Digital Advertising Faces Challenges of Privacy, Ad Fraud, and Brand Safety Risks

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-Time Bidding - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Real-Time Bidding was estimated at US$38.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$242.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





This report analyzes the Real-Time Bidding market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Device (Mobiles, Desktops, Other Devices); Auction Type (Open, Invited); Application (Media & Entertainment, Games, Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Luxury, Mobile Apps, Other Applications).

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Real-Time Bidding (RTB): Revolutionizing Digital Advertising with Automated Auctions

What is Driving Growth in the Real-Time Bidding Market?



The growth in the Real-Time Bidding market is driven by increasing demand for digital advertising efficiency, advancements in data analytics, and the shift toward mobile and video advertising. As digital advertising continues to grow, brands seek solutions that provide precision, flexibility, and scalability, all of which are central to RTB. The rise of data-driven marketing has enabled more sophisticated targeting and measurement capabilities, making RTB an appealing option for advertisers focused on maximizing the relevance and impact of their ads.



Additionally, the proliferation of mobile and video content has expanded the RTB market, as these formats provide high engagement rates and are particularly well-suited to real-time bidding. Video RTB, in particular, has grown as advertisers use dynamic bidding to reach users with personalized video ads. Programmatic technology advancements, such as AI-driven bidding and machine learning, have also enhanced RTB's effectiveness, enabling smarter bidding strategies that drive better campaign outcomes. As a result, the RTB market is expected to continue expanding, as it remains a crucial part of the programmatic advertising ecosystem, meeting the evolving needs of advertisers, publishers, and consumers in the digital age.

What Challenges Does Real-Time Bidding Face, and How Are They Addressed?



While RTB offers numerous advantages, it also faces challenges, including privacy concerns, ad fraud, and brand safety risks. Privacy concerns have become more prominent as RTB relies on user data for targeting, raising questions about data security and compliance with privacy regulations like the GDPR and CCPA. Many ad exchanges and DSPs now prioritize data anonymization and secure data handling to address these concerns. Additionally, the rise of contextual targeting - where ads are served based on page content rather than user data - offers an alternative targeting method that respects user privacy.



Ad fraud is another significant challenge, as bots and fake traffic can inflate impression counts and result in wasted ad spend. To combat ad fraud, the RTB ecosystem has adopted verification technologies, such as ads.txt, which authenticates authorized sellers of ad inventory, and third-party fraud detection tools that identify suspicious activity. Brand safety is also a concern, as brands risk having their ads placed next to inappropriate or harmful content. To mitigate these risks, advertisers use brand safety tools and select platforms that offer pre-bid filtering and whitelisting capabilities to avoid undesired content. These safeguards are improving the reliability and security of RTB, ensuring that advertisers and publishers can continue to benefit from its efficiency and targeting capabilities while addressing common industry concerns.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Real-Time Bidding Market such as Adobe, Appnexus (A Xandr Company), Criteo, Facebook, Google and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Device segment, which is expected to reach US$138.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 31.7%. The Desktop Device segment is also set to grow at 28.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $11.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 28.9% CAGR to reach $35.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Real-Time Bidding Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Real-Time Bidding Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Real-Time Bidding Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 46 companies featured in this Global Real-Time Bidding Market report include:

Adobe

Appnexus (A Xandr Company)

Criteo

Facebook

Google

InMobi

Match2one

Mediamath

Mopub

Platform One

Pubmatic

Rubicon Project

Salesforce

Smaato

Verizon Media

WPP

Yandex

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $242.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Real-Time Bidding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Targeted Advertising Across Digital Channels Drives Growth in Real-Time Bidding Market

Expansion of Programmatic Advertising Spurs Adoption of Real-Time Bidding Platforms

Increasing Mobile Ad Spend Propels Growth Opportunities for Real-Time Bidding in Mobile Advertising

Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Strengthen Real-Time Bidding Accuracy and Effectiveness

Growing Focus on Personalized Customer Experiences Accelerates Demand for Real-Time Bidding Solutions

Expansion of Social Media Advertising Expands Addressable Market for Real-Time Bidding Platforms

Adoption of Real-Time Data Analytics Enhances Decision-Making in Real-Time Bidding Campaigns

Demand for High-Quality Video Ads Drives Growth in Video Real-Time Bidding Market Segment

Increasing Use of Cross-Device Targeting Expands Market Opportunities in Real-Time Bidding

Growing Popularity of Connected TV (CTV) Advertising Spurs Real-Time Bidding Adoption in CTV Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p916ot

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment