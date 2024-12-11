UK Confectionery Wholesaling Market Research 2014-2029: Revenue Expected to Swell at a CAGR of 2.7% to £10.2 Billion Over the Five Years Through 2024-2025

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Confectionery Wholesaling in the UK - Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenue is expected to swell at a compound annual rate of 2.7% to £10.2 billion over the five years through 2024-2025.



This confectionery wholesaling report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the UK industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Confectionery Wholesaling industry has navigated a challenging operating environment. Concerns over the health problems attributed to the consumption of confectionery, like obesity, have deterred demand for several products high in sugar and fat. Many small wholesalers and major confectionery producers' wholesale and distribution divisions operate in the industry, including Mondelez, Mars Wrigley Confectionery and Nestle.

United Kingdom Confectionery Wholesaling Trends and Insights:

Health trends and fair-trade practices are reshaping confectionery wholesalers. Emerging consumer consciousness around health and ethical sourcing has affected traditional sweets consumption and pushed for fair-trade sourcing in the chocolate industry.

Emerging consumer consciousness around health and ethical sourcing has affected traditional sweets consumption and pushed for fair-trade sourcing in the chocolate industry. Health-conscious trends shape confectionery market. Companies adapt their product offering significantly, introducing dark chocolate, vegan bars, protein bars and reduced-sugar candies to cater to growing consumer health consciousness and dietary requirements.

Companies adapt their product offering significantly, introducing dark chocolate, vegan bars, protein bars and reduced-sugar candies to cater to growing consumer health consciousness and dietary requirements. London excels as hub for confectionery wholesalers. The city's thriving retail sector, combined with the UK's highest average gross household disposable income, provides an ideal environment for wholesalers with easy access to downstream markets.

The city's thriving retail sector, combined with the UK's highest average gross household disposable income, provides an ideal environment for wholesalers with easy access to downstream markets. Large competitors pose challenges for confectionery newcomers. Competition from wholesale giants like Mondelez and Mars, with their strong brand recognition and weighty marketing budgets, can make it difficult for new entrants to gain traction in the confectionery wholesale market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Nestle UK Ltd.

Mondelez UK Ltd.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Ferrero UK Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



About this Industry:

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance



Industry Performance:

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets:

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

Competitive Landscape:

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

Major Companies



Operating Conditions:

Capital Intensity

Key Statistics:

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

Jargon & Glossary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8afd55

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.