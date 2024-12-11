Well+Good Launches Annual Wellness Trends Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good , a leading health and wellness media brand, today announced the launch of its best-in-class annual Wellness Trends report. The report dives into the products, platforms, and concepts poised to dominate the wellness industry in the year ahead and offers insights, expert advice, and curated products and experiences to help consumers embrace each trend.

Well+Good editors have spent the year combing through embargoed research, conducting expert interviews, and testing products. The result is six cutting-edge wellness trends that set the tone for 2025. From parallel approaches that will guide our goals to celebrations of solo time in an overcrowded world, these trends get to the core of what it truly means to live well and feel good. The 2025 Wellness Trends reflect the renewed commitment from the wellness industry to the individualized journey, rather than the destination.

“The wellness industry is constantly evolving, and Well+Good has a storied history of shining a light on the newest innovations shaping the wellness conversation in the year ahead,” said Amy Eisinger, Head of Content, Well+Good. “We understand that wellness looks different for everyone, whether you’re trying to move your body more or want to spend more time in nature, and this year’s report reflects that. We’re proud to spotlight the latest and greatest in order to provide the information needed for more personalized journeys in 2025.”

Highlights from the 2025 Wellness Trends report include:

Soft vs. Hard Wellness: A Dual Approach is Shaping the Industry : Some wellness seekers are leaning into softcare—the simpler approaches to wellness that include things like wellness walks, the joy of logging off each day, and the rejection of hustle culture. Others are finding solace in the “hard” side of wellness—opting for gadgets, trackers, and blood tests that purport to optimize every aspect of physical and mental health. These dual approaches are shaping the industry and allowing for a choose-your-own-adventure approach to wellness.

: Some wellness seekers are leaning into softcare—the simpler approaches to wellness that include things like wellness walks, the joy of logging off each day, and the rejection of hustle culture. Others are finding solace in the “hard” side of wellness—opting for gadgets, trackers, and blood tests that purport to optimize every aspect of physical and mental health. These dual approaches are shaping the industry and allowing for a choose-your-own-adventure approach to wellness. Life-stage Beauty: Beauty That Meets You Where You Are : There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to beauty, and for the first time, skincare and makeup brands are listening. Recognizing that needs differ between your 20s and 60s (and beyond), brands are finally meeting you right where you are—whether you’re looking to treat adult acne or get glowier skin throughout menopause. As Gen Z and Gen Alpha come of age in the beauty aisle, they’re looking past the marketing jargon, digging into the ingredients lists, and expecting more from the brands they buy from. Beauty brands are along for the journey—and embracing every stage of it.

: There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to beauty, and for the first time, skincare and makeup brands are listening. Recognizing that needs differ between your 20s and 60s (and beyond), brands are finally meeting you right where you are—whether you’re looking to treat adult acne or get glowier skin throughout menopause. As Gen Z and Gen Alpha come of age in the beauty aisle, they’re looking past the marketing jargon, digging into the ingredients lists, and expecting more from the brands they buy from. Beauty brands are along for the journey—and embracing every stage of it. Embracing Biophilia: How Nature is Helping Us Heal : You don’t need to be a scientist to understand that getting outside has all kinds of great health benefits—from lowering your blood pressure, to reducing anxiety, to inspiring awe—but there’s plenty of research to back that up. As people continue to prioritize unplugging, and look for accessible ways to de-stress, getting back to nature is at the top of the list.

: You don’t need to be a scientist to understand that getting outside has all kinds of great health benefits—from lowering your blood pressure, to reducing anxiety, to inspiring awe—but there’s plenty of research to back that up. As people continue to prioritize unplugging, and look for accessible ways to de-stress, getting back to nature is at the top of the list. Party of 1: The Joy of Finding Solo Time in an Overcrowded, Overbooked World: From the rise of solo travel to the empowerment of living alone—there’s a lot to be said for recharging by oneself. And in an increasingly busy world, finding that time to be with your own thoughts, and comfortable in your own skin, is quickly becoming a coveted luxury.

From the rise of solo travel to the empowerment of living alone—there’s a lot to be said for recharging by oneself. And in an increasingly busy world, finding that time to be with your own thoughts, and comfortable in your own skin, is quickly becoming a coveted luxury. Financially well: Improving Our Emotional Relationship to Money becomes a Priority: It’s no secret that Gen Z is thinking about their futures differently from previous generations. Research shows that they’re both eschewing traditional milestones—like buying a house or having kids—and prioritizing tangible experiences over material wealth. Keenly aware of the link between mental health and bank-account stability, Gen Z is thinking about their money, making budgets, and spending wisely. More than ever, expect to see a lot more talk about balancing checkbooks as a means to balanced well-being.

It’s no secret that Gen Z is thinking about their futures differently from previous generations. Research shows that they’re both eschewing traditional milestones—like buying a house or having kids—and prioritizing tangible experiences over material wealth. Keenly aware of the link between mental health and bank-account stability, Gen Z is thinking about their money, making budgets, and spending wisely. More than ever, expect to see a lot more talk about balancing checkbooks as a means to balanced well-being. Restorative Tourism: An Emphasis on Vacations That Actually Provide Rest and Relaxation: Ever come back from a trip feeling even more exhausted than when you left? Yeah, we’re over that too. Wellness fans are all about leaning into holidays that actually prioritize rest and relaxation over packed agendas and “do it for the ‘gram” mindsets. Expect to see more vacations focused on true rest and relaxation—your fully re-charged self is what’s trending.

To view the full Wellness Trends report, visit: https://www.wellandgood.com/fitness-wellness-trends/

