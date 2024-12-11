Automotive Flywheel Market Size to Reach USD 16.43 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford USA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Automotive Flywheel Market Share will reach a value of USD 16.43 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The automotive flywheel industry is growing mainly because of interest in lowering auto emission and fuel usage levels. Flywheels represent essential energy management and energy storage. However, other competitive products stay, such as electric autos that minimize the need for power wheel systems and network powers complexities. The demand for the traditional flywheel system declines accordingly. It is also hard for the competitors because there are tight emissions regulations and a continuous demand to innovate new products. On the positive side, there is room for innovation in the market. These primarily arise from developing new materials and technologies for flywheels to be both light and fast.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 14.13 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 16.43 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Type, Vehicle Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Growing demand of flywheel Key Market Opportunities Expansion into public transportation Key Market Drivers Hybrid and electric vehicle growth

Iron Segment Dominates Market Share Due to Toughness and Cost-Effectiveness

As per the global automotive flywheel market analysis, in the year 2023, the iron segment held the highest market share. Amongst the many strong materials, iron shows toughness and can withstand severe levels of heat and tension. As a result, it is suitable for highly demanding applications. In addition, iron is also an economical choice for deployment in energy storage due to it being much cheaper as compared to the other materials that are robust and very dense. Its high thermal conductivity also serves to dissipate heat created by the process of storing and releasing energy, which would help increase efficiency generally. Moreover, if care is taken, iron flywheels can last long.

Passenger Car Segment Expected to Lead Owing to Technological Advancements

The passenger car segment is expected to be the automotive flywheel industry leader during the projection period. Manufacturers are forced to produce and introduce new models of cars that would meet consumer's demand for more technologically advanced, environmentally friendly, and fuel-efficient automobiles. More importantly, what the customer wants would be the policies and programs of government with regards to fuel economy targets, restrictions on pollution, and incentives.

Asia-Pacific Growth Fueled by Urbanization and Rising Income

According to the automotive flywheel market forecast, Asia-Pacific is the leader in the market and also is expected to continue so. The rapid urbanization, expansion of the middle class, and high disposable incomes of the people from China, India, and the other Southeast Asian countries drive vehicle demand. Hybrid and driverless vehicles are also poised on an increasing trend due to the convergence of sustainability and innovation thrusts of many governments and automakers. These trends have been spreading through this region.

Automotive Flywheel Market Insights

Drivers

Rising Demand for Fuel Efficiency

Cost Reduction in Manufacturing

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Growth

Restraints

Energy Loss During Operation

Potential Safety Concerns

Dependency on Infrastructure

Key Players Operating Within the Automotive Flywheel Market

Ford Motor Company

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Valeo S.A

SPEC Clutch, Inc.

Pioneer Automotive Industries

Skyway Precision Inc.

AMS Automotive

Aisin Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

EXEDY Globalparts Corp

Key Questions Covered in the Global Automotive Flywheel Market Report

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

What strategies are adopted by key players operating within the market?

Which segment, under the material type, accounted for the largest share in 2023?

What are the key automotive flywheel market trends?

By what % of CAGR, is the market expected to grow?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rise in demand for hybrid & electric vehicle, increase in demand for fuel efficiency), restraints (potential safety concerns, dependency on infrastructure) opportunities (expansion into public transportation, integration with smart technologies), and challenges (supply chain issues, investment risks) influencing the growth of the automotive flywheel market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the automotive flywheel market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the automotive flywheel market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

