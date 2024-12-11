Stingray Advertising Expands Retail Media Network with In-Store Video Advertising Across METRO Banners

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leader in music, video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its retail media network with the introduction of video advertising across METRO food and pharmacy banners. This new offering enhances the existing in-store audio advertising partnership, providing brands with a dynamic platform to engage and convert shoppers through digital signage.

Advertisers have the flexibility to use either existing creative or choose from Stingray Advertising's six animated templates which are designed to be conducive to a physical retail environment while complimenting the shopper’s in-store experience: aisle driver, brand driver, co-branded driver, direct response, recipe driver, and web driver.

Additionally, Stingray Advertising has teamed up with Vistar Media for all delivery of video advertising inventory across the METRO retail network. By leveraging Vistar's advanced technology platform, Stingray Advertising can efficiently manage and optimize all in-store video advertising campaigns directly while also offering programmatic deal types, such as PMPs.

“The addition of in-store video advertising at METRO banners significantly enhances our retail media network, offering brands innovative ways to connect with consumers through the power of both sight and sound,” said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice President of Stingray Advertising. “We are excited to broaden our partnership with METRO while providing advertisers with an increasingly diversified portfolio of impactful retail media opportunities.”

“Our in-store Retail Media offering not only delivers an innovative and engaging customer experience but also empowers brands to connect and engage at the most critical touchpoint of the customer journey. Partnering with Stingray enables us to deliver unparalleled sound and visual quality within our In-store network,” said Alain Tadros, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and Digital Strategy, METRO.

Matt Fitzgerald, Director of Enterprise Solutions at Vistar Media, commented: "We're thrilled to partner with Stingray Advertising in expanding their retail media network with video capabilities across METRO banners. By integrating Vistar’s ad server technology, we’re enabling a streamlined approach for managing and optimizing ad inventory, giving METRO the tools to reach consumers with precision and impact. This partnership will allow Stingray to unlock new levels of efficiency and engagement within high-traffic retail environments, transforming in-store moments into meaningful brand experiences."

The expanded network now encompasses a total of 576 locations across METRO grocery banners, reaching approximately 20.8 million monthly shoppers. This includes Metro locations in Quebec and Ontario, as well as Super C and Adonis locations in Quebec, and Food Basics in Ontario. As of early 2025, these same video advertising solutions will be offered in 316 METRO pharmacy locations, including Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy. While the initial rollout includes screens at the entrance of every location, further expansion of in-store video ads is planned for the near future.

This expansion underscores Stingray Advertising's commitment to delivering cutting-edge advertising solutions that drive engagement and results for brands and retailers.

