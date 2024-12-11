Home Equity Lending Market Research Report 2024: Industry Revenues Will Increase by $45.14 Billion till 2028

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Equity Lending Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The home equity lending market is forecasted to grow by USD 45.14 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The report on the home equity lending market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by massive increase in home prices, benefits of home equity loan, and tax deductions for interest payments.



The home equity lending market is segmented as below:

By Source Mortgage and credit union Commercial banks Others

By Distribution Channel Offline Online

By Region North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in residential properties as one of the prime reasons driving the home equity lending market growth during the next few years. Also, lower interest payments when compared to other borrowing methods and technological advancements in home equity borrowing process will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the home equity lending market covers the following areas:

Home equity lending market sizing

Home equity lending market forecast

Home equity lending market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home equity lending market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

A&A Dukaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

ABC Finance Ltd.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

Bank of America Corp.

Barclays PLC

City Holding Company

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

HSBC Holdings PLC

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Morgan Stanley

Navy Federal Credit Union

NBKC Bank

Pentagon Federal Credit Union

Police and Nurses Ltd.

Regions Financial Corp.

State Bank of India

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.

U.S. Bancorp

Wells Fargo and Co.

