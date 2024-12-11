Hilbert Group Integrates Liberty AI to Redefine Digital Asset Management

Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the announcement of Hilbert Group AB’s (Nasdaq: HILB B) acquisition of Liberty Road Capital (LRC), we are excited to share further details on the integration of Liberty’s advanced AI technology into Hilbert’s ecosystem. This step is set to revolutionise our trading and analytics capabilities on the asset management side and pave the way for new user-centric products on the COIN360 side.





The Liberty AI: Driving Innovation in Trading

Liberty AI has been at the forefront of leveraging cutting-edge technology in digital asset markets. By analysing millions of data points, Liberty AI generates predictive signals and trade ideas and highlights anomalies, offering unparalleled insights. The system’s ability to scan spot, futures, and options markets has been instrumental in identifying trading opportunities, with its outputs guiding LRC’s trading teams for execution.

Expanding AI Integration: Coin360 and Beyond

Hilbert Group plans to integrate Liberty AI into its popular Coin360 platform, delivering a transformative experience to users:

Hyper-Personalised Content: Using generative AI, Coin360 will provide content tailored to individual user interests, enhancing engagement and retention.

Investment and Trade Scoring: Liberty AI's predictive capabilities will generate actionable scoring for any coin, equipping users with invaluable insights for investment decisions.

AI Trading Co-Pilot: A future rollout will offer Coin360 users access to an AI-powered trading assistant, mirroring the sophisticated tools used by our trading teams on the asset management side.

Long-Term Vision

Looking ahead, we are exploring the potential of Liberty AI in market-making and other advanced trade- related services. These innovations will deepen our footprint in digital asset markets while continuously evolving the user experience.

Commitment to Excellence

Niclas Sandström, CEO of Hilbert Group, comments: “The integration of Liberty AI is a game-changer for Hilbert. Its ability to synthesise massive data sets and create actionable intelligence aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering industry-leading strategies and services in the digital asset space. This move underscores our commitment to innovation and puts us at the forefront of AI-driven asset management.”

Russell Thompson, CEO of LRC, adds: “Liberty AI’s success in guiding trading strategies internally makes its external application in products like Coin360 incredibly exciting. This is just the beginning of how AI will transform the way we approach digital asset markets.”

About Us

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: HILB B). As a quantitative investment company, we specialise in algorithmic trading strategies and institutional-grade digital asset management solutions.

Liberty Road Capital, founded in 2019, brings extensive expertise in AI-driven derivatives trading and asset management with institutional-grade infrastructure supporting high-performance cryptocurrency strategies.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group | www.libertyroadcapital.com

