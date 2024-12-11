Edible Garden to Showcase USDA Organic Produce and Sustainable Initiatives at 2024 New York Produce Show and Conference, December 11, 2024

BELVIDERE, NJ, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it will showcase its full range of USDA Organic herbs, & produce at the 2024 New York Produce Show and Conference, Booth 146, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in New York City. In addition, the Company will introduce its sustainably focused, Pickle Party - kosher, Non-GMO product line. Renowned for its innovative approach to redefining the fresh condiments category, Edible Garden continues to set new standards with its sustainable, USDA Organic, raw, and fermented product lines, including Pickle Party, Pulp, and Squeezables.

The New York Produce Show and Conference, a world-class event for the industry, is presented by the Eastern Produce Council and PRODUCE BUSINESS Magazine. The highlight of the event is a one-day trade show on December 11th consisting of more than 400 companies, providing producers and retailers with the opportunity to network, build relationships and conduct business.

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, stated, “We are excited to display our full product line at the New York Produce Show, one of the most prestigious events in the U.S. produce industry. As consumers increasingly demand clean-label, better-for-you products, Edible Garden is uniquely positioned to lead the evolution of the fresh condiments category. In a market projected to grow from $172.8 billion in 2021 to $240.7 billion by 2028, according to Research and Markets, we have embraced innovation where historically, it has been lacking. Our functional products, including Pulp, Squeezables, and now Pickle Party, are transforming how consumers experience condiments. Pickle Party kosher pickles are crafted in collaboration with the renowned Hermann Pickle Company, celebrated for its exceptional fermented food products, including pickles and sauerkraut."

"Our approach to fresh condiments focuses on offering healthier, more flavorful options that meet the growing demand for clean, functional foods. As consumers prioritize condiments that align with their wellness goals, Edible Garden delivers with sustainably produced, USDA Organic, raw, and fermented products that stand out for their unique taste and quality, reinforcing our reputation as ‘The Flavor Maker, Edible Garden®.’ By creating new product categories and seizing emerging market opportunities, Edible Garden is reshaping the fresh condiment industry. With scalable production capabilities and strong partnerships, we are well-equipped to expand nationwide, bringing bold, fresh flavors to consumers across the U.S."

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available here.

