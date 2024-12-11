La Rosa Holdings Launches its First Office in North Carolina

Celebration, FL, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for six agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced the opening of its first office in North Carolina.

North Carolina continues to demonstrate significant momentum in its real estate market. As of October 2024:

Home prices in North Carolina increased by 2.5% year-over-year, reflecting sustained demand and market strength.

On average the number of homes sold rose by 4.6%, showcasing growing buyer activity despite higher interest rates.

The inventory of homes for sale grew by 19.0%, signaling increased opportunities for buyers.

This expansion allows La Rosa to bring its agent-focused model to the state, equipping real estate professionals with the tools, technology, and training needed to thrive in a competitive market. Agents will have access to La Rosa’s industry-leading resources, enabling them to deliver quality service tailored to the needs of North Carolina’s growing population and diverse housing demands.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “Our entry into North Carolina marks a significant step forward in our growth strategy. With its thriving real estate market and increasing population, the state offers significant potential for our business model. We believe our brokerage model is unique compared to many of our competitors in the local market, offering a 100% commission and revenue share plan. We empower our real estate brokers and sales agents with turnkey solutions to achieve financial independence and grow their brokerages while they fund their own businesses. Additionally, we are proud to offer proprietary technology, extensive training, and unparalleled support to our agents at minimal cost. We believe these advantages make us one of the best in the industry.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, title, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 25 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Puerto Rico. The Company also has 7 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and three affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com.



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com



