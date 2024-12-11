Ethical Web AI Partners with BolgiaTen Limited to Transform Enterprise AI Training and Drive Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethical Web AI (d/b/a Bubblr Inc.) (OTC: BBLR), a leader in ethical technology innovation, proudly announces a landmark partnership with BolgiaTen Limited. This collaboration brings together Ethical Web AI's AI Seek and BolgiaTen's Promptathone training program, marking a pivotal shift in the company's strategy to focus on enterprise sales of generative AI solutions. This move is expected to significantly enhance revenue forecasts for the first half of 2025 and beyond; given that the company has access to over 850 organizations covering 40% of the world's mobile connections, it sees a wide range of future opportunities. Under the terms of the partnership, The bespoke AI Seek license will be billed directly to the clients of BolgiaTen, creating a monthly revenue with excellent margins for Ethical Web AI.

The partnership started on December 9th, 2024, with the first revenue anticipated in Q1 2025.

Award-winning BolgiaTen (https://www.bolgiaten.com/) guides companies and governments in achieving the best AI-driven, value-centric outcomes in domains like social media, mobility, AI, big data, and the cloud.

The Promptathone program is a specialized training initiative designed to help companies train their staff to become proficient, prompt engineers, unlocking the full potential of Generative AI (GenAI). This program is supported by a bespoke version of AI Seek, which offers critical advantages for enterprises, including:

Enhanced security, ensuring all prompt and answer data remain internal.

Cost savings compared to traditional generative AI solutions.

Flexibility to integrate AI seamlessly across operations, from Finance and HR to Operations and Distribution.



This enterprise-focused approach positions Ethical Web AI as a key provider of innovative and secure AI solutions. After using AI Seek in training, companies are highly likely to adopt it as their primary AI platform, establishing a recurring revenue model for Ethical Web AI.

Steve Morris, CTO of Ethical Web AI, remarked:

"This partnership represents a transformative moment for Ethical Web AI. Shifting to enterprise sales has created a substantial pipeline of opportunities and fundamentally reshaped our business strategy for the better. The enterprise focus will drive significant revenue in 2025, providing a more sustainable and scalable foundation for our future. We are finally turning the corner into revenue."

He added, "Having Professor Paul Morrissey, CEO of BolgiaTen and Global AI Ambassador for TM Forum, championing AI Seek amplifies the impact of this partnership. TM Forum, as the key standards body for the global communications industry, represents over 850 member organizations and 40% of the world's mobile connections. This partnership positions AI Seek at the forefront of enterprise AI innovation, reaching a highly influential audience in a rapidly growing market."

Professor Paul Morrissey stated:

"Integrating AI Seek into our Promptathone program aligns perfectly with our mission to empower enterprises with ethical, cutting-edge AI solutions. TM Forum's global network offers unparalleled access to businesses ready to adopt AI that prioritizes privacy and security. Together, we are enabling organizations to revolutionize their operations while maintaining control over their data."

This shift to enterprise sales has already begun to redefine Ethical Web AI's business plans, replacing a consumer-focused model with a more lucrative enterprise-driven approach. The partnership with BolgiaTen is expected to significantly boost revenue in the first half of 2025, with ongoing benefits as AI Seek becomes a preferred solution for enterprise AI needs.

About Ethical Web AI:

Ethical Web AI is an ethical technology company championing an anonymous, safe, and fair new internet. We produce unique intellectual property and technology made defensible by our valuable utility software patents.

Visit the new AI Seek website at https://www.aiseek.ai.

For more information about our company and products, please visit our website at www.ethicalweb.ai.

