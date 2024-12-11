Cardiovascular Information System Market Insights, Growth, Key Trends in Data Management | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) is a critical technological solution in the healthcare sector, designed to enhance the management and storage of cardiovascular-related medical data. This system simplifies report generation and distribution, and provides timely access to electronic medical records (EMRs) in the form of images, reports, and waveforms. CVIS integrates clinical data from diverse sources such as echocardiography, hemodynamic monitoring, vascular ultrasound, electrophysiology, and both cardiac and peripheral catheterization. By consolidating this data in real-time across multiple locations, the system improves patient safety, reduces the risk of errors, and streamlines clinical workflows. This capability allows physicians to make more informed therapeutic decisions, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

Inquiry for Sample report: https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7492/cardiovascular-information-system-market#request-a-sample

The global CVIS market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several factors. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is one of the major contributors. The rise in chronic conditions like ischemic heart disease (IHD), arrhythmias, and cardiac failures, particularly among the aging population and those with sedentary lifestyles, is propelling the demand for efficient cardiovascular data management systems. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has forecasted a steady increase in CVD-related deaths globally, which is expected to continue fueling demand for CVIS solutions.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on digitization and advancements in healthcare IT systems are propelling the adoption of CVIS technologies. Healthcare institutions are leveraging these systems for remote access to medical images and data, thus improving efficiency and enabling greater interoperability among diagnostic centers. The shift toward zero-footprint systems is another key trend, as these systems offer the flexibility of accessing data over the web, eliminating the need for additional storage hardware and offering real-time review of compressed data sets.

A major growth driver for the CVIS market is the adoption of structured reporting. Most CVIS solutions now offer structured reporting for various cardiology procedures and modalities, significantly improving the accuracy and timeliness of results. This shift away from traditional dictation-based reporting has optimized workflows in diagnostic centers. Moreover, the integration of analytics tools and data mining capabilities has enhanced the ability of healthcare providers to extract valuable insights from patient data. This shift to more data-driven technologies has become a crucial requirement for healthcare providers, as they seek to improve patient care and outcomes.

With the rapid advancements in healthcare technology and ongoing research and development (R&D) efforts, the CVIS market is expected to continue expanding. By providing more accurate, faster diagnoses and enabling more efficient use of medical data, these systems are poised to play a pivotal role in addressing the growing healthcare needs of the global population, especially in regions with high rates of cardiovascular diseases.

Cardiovascular Information System Market Segment Analysis

The Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) market is segmented by component, system type, application, mode of operation, end-user, and region, each of which presents distinct opportunities for growth and development.

Component Segmentation: The market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The services segment has historically accounted for the largest share, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) due to the increasing demand for integrated solutions and support services. The software segment is expected to hold the largest market share moving forward, driven by the growing need for seamless integration of CVIS with Cardiovascular Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (CPACS), Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and other cardiology modules. As healthcare facilities continue to prioritize the digitalization of health records and the management of cardiovascular data, software solutions are becoming essential to meet these demands. System Type Segmentation: The market is further divided into CVIS and CPACS systems. CVIS offers superior data analysis capabilities, enabling healthcare providers to make more accurate therapeutic decisions with greater speed compared to CPACS. As a result, the adoption rate of CVIS systems has outpaced that of CPACS, and it is expected to maintain its market leadership. This segment's growth is primarily attributed to the rising need for efficient, comprehensive data management solutions in cardiology, driving the adoption of CVIS solutions across healthcare settings. Application Segmentation: The CVIS market is also segmented by application, including catheterization, echocardiography, electrocardiogram (ECG), electrophysiology, nuclear cardiology, and other applications. These applications are critical in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), with the increasing prevalence of CVDs worldwide contributing to the growing demand for these applications. Technologies that enable detailed imaging and real-time analysis of cardiovascular data are vital for improving patient care outcomes, and the rising adoption of these technologies is propelling the market forward. Mode of Operation Segmentation: The mode of operation for CVIS solutions is classified into web-based, onsite, and cloud-based platforms. Among these, the web-based segment has captured the largest market share due to several key factors. These include lower initial setup costs, greater interoperability, and the ability to access patient data remotely, which has become increasingly important for healthcare providers. The ability to review medical images and data without relying on on-site hardware reduces the IT burden on hospitals and clinics, further fueling the adoption of web-based CVIS solutions. The cloud-based segment is also gaining traction, offering scalable solutions for data storage and access, with cloud services expected to grow at a steady pace as healthcare providers increasingly shift to cloud-based infrastructure. End-User Segmentation: In terms of end-users, the CVIS market is divided into hospitals and diagnostic centers. The hospital segment is expected to dominate the market due to the high purchasing power of large hospital networks and their significant investment in digital health technologies. The increasing adoption of CVIS solutions in hospitals is driven by the growing demand for integrated, efficient solutions that can handle vast amounts of cardiovascular data across various specialties. Additionally, the ability to integrate with existing hospital IT infrastructure is a key factor behind the adoption in large healthcare settings. Diagnostic centers are also adopting CVIS solutions, particularly as healthcare becomes more data-driven and the need for precise, real-time cardiovascular diagnostics grows.

Browse full Report - https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7492/cardiovascular-information-system-market

Cardiovascular Information System Market Regional Analysis

In 2019, North America led the global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). The region has a robust healthcare ecosystem, supported by technological innovations and the widespread adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR), which facilitate the integration of patient data across healthcare systems. Additionally, the rising incidence of heart-related conditions, including cardiac failures, ischemic heart disease, and arrhythmias, is propelling the demand for more efficient data management systems.

North America is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period, supported by favorable government policies, such as the ongoing investments in healthcare digitization and data management solutions. Furthermore, the growing number of cardiovascular care institutions across the United States and Canada is anticipated to sustain the demand for CVIS solutions, helping streamline workflows, enhance patient care, and improve diagnostic accuracy.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to witness the fastest growth in the CVIS market due to the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure in key markets such as China and India. With large, underserved populations and increasing healthcare spending, these countries are investing heavily in advanced healthcare technologies to address the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases. The high prevalence of heart conditions in these nations is driving the need for cardiac healthcare services, thereby increasing the demand for integrated systems like CVIS to manage patient data more efficiently.

The APAC region’s market growth is further amplified by the rising adoption of digital health solutions in emerging economies, where cardiovascular disease is becoming a significant public health concern. As the healthcare systems in these countries continue to mature, the demand for real-time access to patient data and improved diagnostic tools is expected to further fuel the CVIS market.

Key Players:

Central Data Networks PTY Ltd

CREALIFE Medical Technology

Digisonics Inc

Esaote SpA

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Siemens AG

Cerner Corporation

Merge Healthcare (acquired by IBM Watson Health)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH

Medtronic PLC

Recent Developments:

April 2024 : GE Healthcare launched an advanced version of its cardiovascular imaging solution, improving the integration of cardiovascular images and patient data into one unified system. The enhanced system aims to streamline workflows for cardiologists and improve patient care by allowing seamless access to data and imaging.

: GE Healthcare launched an advanced version of its cardiovascular imaging solution, improving the integration of cardiovascular images and patient data into one unified system. The enhanced system aims to streamline workflows for cardiologists and improve patient care by allowing seamless access to data and imaging. March 2024 : Cerner Corporation expanded its Cardiovascular Information System offerings by integrating more robust analytics tools. The new features allow for deeper insights into patient outcomes and better support decision-making processes in cardiac care.

: Cerner Corporation expanded its Cardiovascular Information System offerings by integrating more robust analytics tools. The new features allow for deeper insights into patient outcomes and better support decision-making processes in cardiac care. February 2024 : Siemens Healthineers introduced a cloud-based solution for cardiovascular data management, enabling real-time sharing of diagnostic information across different healthcare providers. This advancement is expected to improve collaboration and decision-making in cardiovascular care.

: Siemens Healthineers introduced a cloud-based solution for cardiovascular data management, enabling real-time sharing of diagnostic information across different healthcare providers. This advancement is expected to improve collaboration and decision-making in cardiovascular care. January 2024 : Fujifilm developed an enhanced Cardiovascular Picture Archiving and Communication System (C-PACS) that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) for faster image analysis. This system aims to reduce the time taken to diagnose heart conditions and improve diagnostic accuracy.

: Fujifilm developed an enhanced Cardiovascular Picture Archiving and Communication System (C-PACS) that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) for faster image analysis. This system aims to reduce the time taken to diagnose heart conditions and improve diagnostic accuracy. December 2023 : Agfa HealthCare rolled out an upgraded version of its cardiovascular information system that includes more advanced data storage and retrieval capabilities. This update enhances the management of vast volumes of cardiac data and improves clinician productivity.

: Agfa HealthCare rolled out an upgraded version of its cardiovascular information system that includes more advanced data storage and retrieval capabilities. This update enhances the management of vast volumes of cardiac data and improves clinician productivity. November 2023: McKesson Corporation expanded its portfolio by acquiring a leading cardiovascular data management firm, which allows the company to offer a more comprehensive cardiovascular information system that integrates with Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems. This acquisition is designed to enhance the overall patient care experience.

Cardiovascular Information System Market Segmentations:

By System Type

CVIS,

CPACS

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

By Mode of Operation

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application

Catheterization

Echocardiography

Electrocardiogram

Electrophysiology

Nuclear Cardiology

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (心臓血管情報システム市場), Korea (심혈관 정보 시스템 시장), china (心血管信息系统市场), French (Marché des systèmes d’information cardiovasculaire), German (Markt für kardiovaskuläre Informationssysteme), and Italy (Mercato dei sistemi informativi cardiovascolari), etc.

Get a Free Sample copy (PDF): https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7492/cardiovascular-information-system-market#request-a-sample

More Related Reports:

Digital Vaccine Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/45259/digital-vaccine-market

Global Digital Vaccine Market Size Was Estimated At USD 1.62 Billion In 2023 And Is Projected To Reach USD 3.75 Billion By 2032, At CAGR Of 11.26% Forecast Period (2024-2032).

Drug Discount Card Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/44677/drug-discount-card-market

Drug Discount Card Market Size is valued at USD 14.45 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 28.90 Billion by the year 2032 at an 8.18% CAGR during the forecast period for 2023-2031.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/38400/magnetic-resonance-imaging-scanners-market

The global magnetic resonance imaging scanners market is anticipated to grow from USD 7.72 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.96 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.45 % during the forecast period.

PeriodRare Disease Drug Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/35470/rare-disease-drug-market

The global rare disease drug market is expected to grow from USD 190.10 Billion in 2023 to USD 384.82 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.60 % during the forecast period.

Home Oxygen Concentrator Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/33877/home-oxygen-concentrator-market

The global Home Oxygen Concentrator market is anticipated to grow from USD 4,398 Million in 2023 to USD 8,515 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period.

3D Print Surgical Guide Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/33788/3d-print-surgical-guide-market

The global 3D Print Surgical Guide market size is projected to grow from USD 595.70 million in 2023 to USD 1527.60 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

3D Print Human Organ Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/33121/3d-print-human-organ-market

The global 3D print human organ market is anticipated to grow from USD 0.92 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.01 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.51% during the forecast period.

Marine-derived Pharmaceuticals Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/32945/marine-derived-pharmaceuticals-market

The global Marine-derived pharmaceuticals market is anticipated to grow from USD 2,922.11 Million in 2023 to USD 5,341.16 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0 % during the forecast period.

Originator Small Molecule Drug Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/32822/originator-small-molecule-drug-market

The global originator small molecule drug Market is anticipated to grow from USD 46.53 Billion in 2023 to USD 71.98 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.47 % during the forecast period.

Neuroprosthetics Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/30862/neuroprosthetics-market

The neuroprosthetics market is expected to grow at 13.2% CAGR from 2023 To 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 40.77 billion by 2030 from USD 17.12 billion in 2023.

Hybrid Operating Room Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/30705/hybrid-operating-room-market

The hybrid operating room market is expected to grow at 12.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 3.10 billion by 2030 from USD 1.35 billion in 2023.

Mice Model Market

https://www.exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/30592/mice-model-market

The mice model market is expected to grow at 6.34 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 1.92 Billion by 2030 from USD 1.18 Billion in 2023.