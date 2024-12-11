SATO Corporation, Stock exchange release, 11 December 2024 at 3:30 pm

SATO Corporation’s financial communications 2025

In 2025, SATO will publish financial reports in accordance with the following schedule:

7 February 2025 SATO Corporation’s financial statements bulletin for year 2024

8 May 2025 Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2025 (Q1)

15 July 2025 Half year financial report 1 January - 30 June 2025 (Q1-Q2)

28 October 2025 Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2025 (Q3)

Annual Report 2024 will be published on SATO’s website at www.sato.fi/en on week 6, 2025.

SATO Corporation’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 20 March 2025.

All our releases will be published on the stock exchange website and also at the address www.sato.fi/pressreleases





For more information, please contact:

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone +358 201 34 4226, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns more than 26,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. www.sato.fi/en