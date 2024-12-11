Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 67 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
11 December 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 10 December 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|394,400
|1,025,858,780
|4 December 2024
|2,500
|2,612.73
|6,531,825
|5 December 2024
|2,300
|2,598.48
|5,976,504
|6 December 2024
|2,000
|2,575.23
|5,150,460
|9 December 2024
|2,000
|2,570.39
|5,140,780
|10 December 2024
|2,000
|2,611.16
|5,222,320
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|405,200
|1,053,880,669
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 459,083 B shares corresponding to 2.12 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 10 December 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments