ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 67 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

11 December 2024

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 10 December 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]394,400 1,025,858,780
4 December 20242,5002,612.736,531,825
5 December 20242,3002,598.485,976,504
6 December 20242,0002,575.235,150,460
9 December 20242,0002,570.395,140,780
10 December 20242,0002,611.165,222,320
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)405,200 1,053,880,669

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 459,083 B shares corresponding to 2.12 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 10 December 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2024-67_EN SE-2024-67_Transactions B shares