Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 67 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

11 December 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 10 December 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 394,400 1,025,858,780 4 December 2024 2,500 2,612.73 6,531,825 5 December 2024 2,300 2,598.48 5,976,504 6 December 2024 2,000 2,575.23 5,150,460 9 December 2024 2,000 2,570.39 5,140,780 10 December 2024 2,000 2,611.16 5,222,320 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 405,200 1,053,880,669

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 459,083 B shares corresponding to 2.12 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 10 December 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments