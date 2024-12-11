Ultralight & Light Aircraft Market Outlook, 2024-2029: Value Chain, Ecosystem, Pricing, Trade, Technology, Bill of Materials, Regulatory Landscape, Competition and More

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultralight & Light Aircraft Market by Propulsion (Electric/Hybrid, Conventional), System (Aerostructures, Avionics, Cabin Interiors), Technology (Manned, Unmanned), Flight Operation (CTOL, VTOL), Point of Sale, End Use, Material - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ultralight and light aircraft market is estimated to be USD 10.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.2 % during the forecast period. The aircraft is increasingly being used for recreational flying, such as sightseeing, camping, and fishing. They are also used for transportation, such as personal commuting. Ultralight and light aircraft also affordable to maintain and operate.





The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the second largest market share due to several strong factors, such as high economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and a growing interest in aviation. The more these countries continue to expand their economies, more people and businesses are looking at having affordable air travel options, which boost demand for light aircraft to be used for personal, recreational, and commercial purposes.



In addition, the region's vast geography, comprising many islands and remote areas, presents unique opportunities for light aircraft to provide essential connectivity where traditional transportation options may be limited. Another emerging trend is urban air mobility solutions, including air taxis and cargo drones, gaining traction in densely populated cities, stimulating demand further.

Major players operating in the ultralight and light aircraft market are Cirrus Aircraft (US), Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A (Italy), Textron Inc. (US), Pilatus Aircraft (US), Piper Aircraft, Inc. (US), Evektor Aerotechnik (Czech Republic), American Legend Aircraft Co. (US), Thrust Aircraft Private Limited (India), Air Tractor (US), P&M Aviation (India), Quicksilver Aircraft (US), Flight Design General Aviation GmbH (Germany), Aeropro (Canada), Autogyro GmbH (Germany), Vulcanair (Italy), and Honda Aircraft Company (Japan).



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; agreements, collaborations, new product launches, contracts, expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships associated with the aircraft health monitoring market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the ultralight and light aircraft market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Market Segment Forecasts

Low-cost operation and maintenance of ultralight aircraft are driving the ultralight and light aircraft market

Based on flight operation, the CTOL segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the system, the aircraft systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the unmanned segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $17.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Low-Cost Operation and Maintenance of Ultralight Aircraft Increasing Use of UAVs in Various Military Operations Growing Use of Light Aircraft in Aviation Schools Rising Demand for Personal and Recreational Flying

Restraints Delay in Aircraft Deliveries Safety Considerations for Operation of Ultralight and Light Aircraft

Opportunities Advancements in Traditional Aircraft Propulsion Advancements in Passenger Drones and UAV Payload

Challenges Development Costs Outweigh Benefits of Ultralight and Light Aircraft Limited Range and Payload of Ultralight Aircraft



Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: VTOL Business Jet

Case Study 2: First Manned Test of ETVOL

Case Study 3: EVTOL for Agricultural Applications

Additional Insights Covered

Value Chain Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Trends in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion

Pricing Analysis

Trade Analysis, 2019-2023

Key Conferences and Events, 2025

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Technology Analysis

Business Models

Investment and Funding Scenario

Impact of Generative AI/AI

Bill of Materials

Technology Roadmap

Macroeconomic Outlook

Technology Analysis

Impact of Megatrends

Innovations and Patent Registrations

