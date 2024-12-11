BTFD Enters the Market With Staking Feature and Telegram P2E Game

London, UK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BTFD project is set to go live with multiple exciting features and a bold vision for the future. Led by the Baby Bull mascot, BTFD is working to change how crypto enthusiasts deal with the meme coin sector.

With ample liquidity, extensive media coverage, and a rigorous smart contract audit, this team's plans are clear. And with a long roadmap ahead, BTFD is ready to introduce its staking feature and a Telegram P2E game.

The Launch of BTFD and Its Native Token

BTFD will soon launch its native token. The supply will be 173,000,000,000 BTFD. In terms of token allocation, here is how BTFD will work:

48% will be allocated to the presale.

9% will go towards providing ample liquidity at launch.

18% is reserved for staking rewards, incentivizing users to hold and participate in the network. Here, the team promises an appealing reward for stakers in terms of APY.

17% will be used for rewards in the Raging Bull game, adding an extra layer of engagement for users.

The remaining tokens are allocated for community incentives, airdrops, and token burning (4%), influencers (2%), and the founding team (2%).

The project will also feature its own Play-to-Earn (or "P2E") game. This concept is becoming increasingly popular in the Web3 gaming world, allowing players to earn crypto while playing games.

Furthermore, a referral plan is in place to help spread the word about BTFD and incentivize users for their efforts. By referring friends, users can earn 10% of the amount of $BTFD coins purchased whenever their referral code is used. This trick helps increase awareness of the project and rewards community members for their support.

Driving the Future With a Bold Vision

There are five phases in BTFD's roadmap, each with a specific focus to drive the future forward.

The first phase (or "Bull Plotting") involved calculating the market dip and setting up the stage for BTFD. This included sharpening the brand with precision, representing the community-driven spirit of the token.

The second phase (or "Bull Charge") featured the finalization of the web page design and testing smart contracts. The third phase (or "Rule Breaker") focuses on auditing smart contracts, securing team tokens, and ensuring transparency within the project.

In the fourth phase (or "The Stampede"), BTFD sets up presale stages and offers staking with appealing APY rates. The team also expects to release the Bull Run game and launch a powerful marketing campaign.

Finally, in the last phase (or "The Bull's Victory"), users can claim their tokens. BTFD will launch on decentralized and centralized exchanges with locked liquidity for stability.

About BTFD

BTFD is a new memecoin with a clear development plan in mind. This team is launching a staking feature and will soon introduce its own P2E game.

With a balanced token allocation system and a clear roadmap, many memecoin enthusiasts are already talking about BTFD. The ongoing multi-stage presale is accessible on the project's official website . Also, the social links below this article offer more information and updates on BTFD.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | Facebook | Instagram



Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company mentioned. You are solely responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release. Cryptocurrency is volatile.

