USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall Named to SCALE’s Most Influential Healthcare Leaders List

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, SCALE Healthcare has named U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) President and CEO Richard Hall to its list of Most Influential Healthcare Leaders, which recognizes exceptional contributions and leadership in healthcare.

To be included on the list, nominees must demonstrate exceptional leadership and a significant, positive impact both on the individual people they serve and on the healthcare industry as a whole. Honorees are selected based on their dedication to advancing healthcare practices, improving patient outcomes and inspiring meaningful change.

SCALE Community strives to create a modern marketplace for ideas through the coalesces of resources, relationships, market insights and practical lessons learned throughout the healthcare industry. In addition, it seeks to facilitate a dynamic – value-add, community experience for healthcare professionals in a wide range of specialties.

“It’s an honor to recognize the 2024-2025 Most Influential Healthcare Leaders, who are transforming the industry with their vision, dedication and impact. These individuals are not only addressing today’s challenges but also shaping the future of healthcare for generations to come. Their leadership exemplifies the innovation and resilience needed to improve care and outcomes worldwide,” said Roy Bejarano, CEO of SCALE Healthcare.

A seasoned healthcare executive with more than 40 years of knowledge and executive experience, Hall provides USOSM with visionary leadership and strong strategy execution. Hall joined USOSM in February of 2018 as employee No. 3 and has shepherded the company through its early growth and continued development, helping to shape USOSM’s vision and trajectory. Under his leadership, USOSM has grown to include more than 250 surgeon partners in 28 states.

Over the course of his career, Hall has held nine executive level roles in venture capital or private equity organizations and has worked with 13 different firms. Prior to joining USOSM, Hall served as president and CEO of Oncology Services International, the world’s largest independent services organization specializing in radiation therapy equipment. While there, Hall guided the company through a significant transformation and successful sale to a prominent, private equity firm.

Prior to that, he served as president of Alliance Oncology and senior vice president of business development, marketing and physician recruitment for US Oncology. In addition, he served as COO of PatientKeeper, president of the acute care division at McKesson Corporation and owner/chair of BrightStar Care. Hall began his career with American Hospital Supply, a company well respected for developing healthcare services leaders.

Hall currently serves on the board of U.S. Oral Surgery Management, Sevaredent and Christine’s Hope for Kids. In addition, he is a member of the Executive Committee of the Association of Dental Support Organizations and the Healthcare Services Advisory Council for RiverGlade Capital.

A former U.S. Marine, Hall is actively involved with several nonprofit organizations that support veterans and the families of fallen and disabled service members, including Folds of Honor, The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation and Operation Restore Oral Health. Hall earned his bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration from Penn State and is a graduate of Duke University’s executive healthcare program.

“The SCALE Community – Most Influential Healthcare Leaders list recognizes some of our industry’s top professionals and I’m deeply honored to be a part of it,” noted Hall.

SCALE Community fully recognizes that today’s increasingly coordinated healthcare services industry requires an equally diverse representative of leaders/stakeholders. SCALE Community aims to become the country’s first modern healthcare network for physician leaders, MSO management, health-system management, payor management, academics and institutional investors. For more information, visit www.scale-community.com.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 28 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

