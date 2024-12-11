Subsea Pumps Market Size to Hit US$ 5.66 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subsea Pumps Industry Growth:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Subsea Pumps Market size was valued at USD 2.35 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 5.66 Billion by 2032, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.26% during the forecast Period 2024 - 2032.”

Subsea Pumps Market: Key Drivers and Technological Advancements Shaping Offshore Energy Operations

The subsea pump market is an essential part of the offshore oil and gas industry, providing critical solutions for fluid transfer in deep-water and ultra-deep-water operations. Subsea pumps are designed to handle the complexities of high-pressure, corrosive environments typically found in offshore fields. These pumps facilitate oil and gas production by boosting pressure in subsea pipelines, which is crucial for maintaining consistent output from mature reservoirs. The market has witnessed a surge in demand as operators seek to maximize recovery from existing fields and explore untapped deep-water reserves. In addition to traditional oil and gas applications, subsea pumps are also being utilized in renewable energy applications, such as wave energy systems. The integration of advanced technologies such as smart subsea pumps and automated monitoring systems is also driving the market forward. With increasing investments in offshore exploration, subsea pumps are expected to remain a vital component of the global energy infrastructure for the foreseeable future.





Subsea Pumps Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.66 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.26% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • increasing demand for deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas exploration activities, driven by the depletion of easily accessible onshore and shallow water reserves.

• rising global energy demands and the growing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions push industries to adopt subsea pumping solutions that optimize production while minimizing environmental impacts.

Advancements in subsea pump technology, including improved materials and designs, are driving market growth by enhancing efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness for deepwater operations.

Advancements in subsea technology, particularly in subsea pumps, are significantly driving market growth. These pumps are now more efficient, reliable, and capable of operating in extreme depths and harsh underwater environments. Recent innovations in materials and engineering have contributed to their enhanced durability and performance, enabling them to withstand the immense pressures and corrosive conditions of the deep sea. The introduction of advanced materials, such as high-strength alloys and corrosion-resistant coatings, has made subsea pumps more cost-effective and long-lasting. Additionally, improved designs and automation have reduced operational costs and downtime, further boosting demand in industries such as oil and gas, marine energy, and underwater exploration.

Helico-Axial Pumps and Subsea Boosting Segments Lead the Market in 2023

The Helico-Axial Pumps (HAP) segment dominated with the market share over 36% in 2023. This is due to their exceptional efficiency in handling large volumes of fluids at high pressures, making them ideal for subsea oil and gas applications. HAPs are particularly well-suited for deep-water and offshore environments, where they facilitate operations such as boosting production from subsea reservoirs to surface facilities. Their design ensures consistent flow even in challenging conditions, excelling in applications that require high flow rates and pressures, like oil recovery and water injection.

The Subsea Boosting segment dominated with the market share over 42% in 2023, owing to its essential role in enhancing oil and gas production from deep-sea reservoirs. This process utilizes subsea pumps to increase pressure in subsea pipelines, facilitating the movement of hydrocarbons from deep offshore wells to surface facilities. As offshore reservoirs mature, the pressure naturally decreases, resulting in lower production rates. Subsea boosting helps mitigate this decline by maintaining optimal pressure levels, ensuring a continuous flow of oil and gas to the surface.

Subsea Pumps Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Helico-Axial Pumps (HAP)

Twin Screw Pumps (TSP)

Hybrid Pumps

Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESP)

Centrifugal Pumps

Others

By Application

Subsea Boosting

Subsea Injection

Subsea Separation

Subsea Compression

North America Leads with 38% Share in 2023, While Asia-Pacific Sees Rapid Growth in subsea pump market

North America dominated with the market share over 38% in 2023, largely due to significant investments in offshore oil and gas exploration, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico. This region is one of the world's largest and most mature offshore oil fields. North America's advanced infrastructure, including cutting-edge subsea pumping systems, enables efficient resource extraction, making it an attractive hub for energy production. The presence of major industry players like ExxonMobil, Chevron, and BP further boosts the demand for subsea pumps.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the subsea pump market, primarily driven by the rising demand for offshore oil and gas exploration. Countries like China, India, and various Southeast Asian nations are leading this expansion, driven by increasing energy consumption and investments in offshore oil field development. As these nations seek to secure energy resources, there is a growing emphasis on deep-water exploration, which requires advanced subsea pump technologies capable of efficiently extracting resources from challenging depths.

Recent Developments

In April 2024: SLB introduced the Reda Agile compact wide-range electric submersible pump (ESP) system, designed for deep-water and ultra-deep-water applications. The system offers improved reliability and operational efficiency, especially in harsh subsea conditions, allowing for optimal fluid handling.

SLB introduced the Reda Agile compact wide-range electric submersible pump (ESP) system, designed for deep-water and ultra-deep-water applications. The system offers improved reliability and operational efficiency, especially in harsh subsea conditions, allowing for optimal fluid handling. In February 2024: Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Petrobras entered a partnership to design, manufacture, and test a Subsea Canned Motor Boosting System. This collaboration aims to advance subsea pumping capabilities for deep-water exploration.

