World Furniture Market Report 2025-2026: Growth of Furniture Imports Worldwide and the Role of Furniture Exporting Countries in the Marketplace

This World Furniture Outlook 2025 analyses the global furniture sector providing insights into furniture market trends, historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2015-2024), macroeconomic indicators, and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2025 and 2026, highlighting regional dynamics and providing data for 100 countries.

The end-of-the-year edition of this World Furniture Outlook Report confirms challenging times for the furniture industry affected by the global geopolitical climate of considerable uncertainty.

The preliminary figures for 2024 show a slight increase in world furniture trade, but future prospects are negatively impacted by the protectionist agenda of the new US administration. The leading importers of furniture globally are the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, accounting together for almost half of total imports. While the United States registered a modest increase in furniture imports in 2024, the trend in European countries, despite a significant slowdown in inflation, has not yet shifted toward higher consumption and imports.

The analysts of this report constantly monitor the international trade of furniture including unpredictable circumstances and uncertainties affecting the global market scenario. Furniture market forecasts for 100 countries included in this study reflect the analysts' in-depth knowledge of the markets and their ongoing evaluation.

Key Insights from the World Furniture Outlook 2025 Report: Global Market Analysis & Trends

The World Furniture Outlook 2025 Report is introduced by a comparative regional analysis providing an overview of the furniture sector globally which includes:

World Furniture sector trends and basic data

World Economy and Furniture Market Scenario

Overview of the world furniture production

World furniture market size and prospects of furniture consumption

Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace

Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region

Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption, and exports/production ratios.

Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format with 100 summary country tables including:

A historical series on furniture production value, 2015-2023 and 2024 preliminary estimates

A historical series on furniture market size in value, 2015-2023 and 2024 preliminary estimates

A historical series on furniture trade, values of furniture imports and furniture exports, 2015-2023 and 2024 preliminary estimates

Furniture Market Forecasts for 2025 and 2026

Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context

Trading partners: origin of furniture imports

Trading partners: destination of furniture exports

The 100 country tables also include the following data for an understanding of the macroeconomic context driving furniture demand:

Total household consumption expenditure

Total GNP at purchasing power parity

Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity

The 'World Furniture Outlook 2025' Report covers the following 100 Countries: Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong (China), Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vietnam.

This research aims to answer the following questions:

How big is the global furniture market? What are its prospects?

What are the furniture market forecasts?

What are the world's largest furniture markets?

What are the largest furniture producing countries worldwide?

What are the dynamics of the world furniture trade?

What are the main exporters and importers of furniture on a global level?

Key Topics Covered:

PART I: THE WORLD FURNITURE OUTLOOK

1. Summary data: The World Furniture Sector

World Furniture sector trends and basic data

World Economy and Furniture market scenario

2. World Furniture Market Trends and Forecasts

Overview of the world furniture production

Furniture consumption: world furniture market size and by area

3. International Trade of Furniture

Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries

The opening of furniture markets

International Furniture Trade within Economic Regions

Trade Balance

4. The International Scenario

The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector

Furniture Trade Forecasts 2025-2026

Furniture Market Forecasts 2025-2026

PART II: WORLD FURNITURE INDICATORS

1. World Tables

Overview of the world furniture industry - Production, Exports, Consumption, and Imports 2015-2023 and 2024 preliminary estimates

Furniture exports, 100 countries

Furniture imports, 100 countries

The opening of the furniture markets

Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries

Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries

World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports

Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)

2. Country Tables for 100 countries

For each country

Furniture production, exports, imports, and consumption for the time series 2015-2023 and 2024 preliminary estimates

Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)

Real growth of furniture consumption: 2025-2026 forecasts

Exchange rates

Furniture trading partners: destination countries of furniture exports and countries of origin of furniture imports

