DigiKey Announces Global Distribution Partnership with MediaTek

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today it has expanded its product portfolio through a global distribution partnership with MediaTek, the world’s fifth largest fabless semiconductor company.

MediaTek is a leader in developing tightly integrated, power-efficient systems-on-chip (SoC) for embedded systems, mobile devices, home entertainment, network and connectivity, automated driving and IoT.

“MediaTek is an excellent addition to DigiKey’s line card, and this global partnership strengthens our commitment to providing engineers with the broadest breadth and depth of products in stock and available for immediate shipment,” said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development for DigiKey. “The addition of MediaTek products to DigiKey will allow our customers to drive forward the next generation of power-efficient technology in a variety of important global industries.”

“Our portfolio of highly-integrated, feature-rich MediaTek Genio products empowers edge AI and connectivity in a wide range of IoT applications,” said Sameer Sharma, assistant vice president of IoT at MediaTek. “With this distribution agreement, we look forward to working closely with DigiKey to ensure that IoT customers have the products and services they need to fully support their business.”

Through this global distribution agreement, DigiKey now offers MediaTek’s products worldwide for immediate shipment, backed by DigiKey’s seamless logistics and premier customer service.

For more information about MediaTek and to order from its product portfolio, please visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.9 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, X , YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5678c7fe-4738-463f-8472-9f0928028fa5