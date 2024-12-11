DMD Diamond Launches Open Beta for v4 Blockchain Ahead of 2025 Mainnet





VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMD Diamond - one of the oldest blockchain projects in the space has announced the start of Open Beta for the DMD Diamond v4 blockchain.

Established in 2013, DMD Diamond is recognized as a decentralized, community-driven initiative. The v4 blockchain introduces a host of advanced features, designed to enhance efficiency and usability. Beginning December 9, the Open Beta phase invites developers and blockchain enthusiasts to test the platform’s innovative functionality.

A key highlight of the DMD v4 blockchain is its Honey Badger Byzantine Fault Tolerance (HBBFT) consensus mechanism. Known for its instant transaction finality, high security, and reduced energy requirements, this mechanism underpins a robust and eco-friendly blockchain infrastructure. The platform’s compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) further enables developers to leverage existing tools for creating decentralized applications (dApps) on a streamlined, high-performance blockchain.

With the opening of DMD Diamond beta testing, the project invites all interested users, developers, and crypto enthusiasts to join this historic moment. Helmut Siedl, the DMD Diamond blockchain visionary, says: "In 2018, when the community approved the work on a technology relaunch, we did not expect it to take over six years. With the launch of open beta, we are in the final chapter of this journey and proud of what we show the public, which is now more than expected and full of industry-first innovations."

In addition, anyone who participates in beta testing can become part of a community and contribute to the project's future through DAO, which will become active with the launch of the mainnet.

In subsequent testing weeks, DMD Diamond looks forward to welcoming new members to experience how the network creates stable blocks (heartbeat all in 10 minutes) and reacts to incoming transactions in a super fast 1-2 seconds. That's the dynamic block times feature by DMDv4. They can also experience epoch switches and the random selection of new active validator nodes based on staked coins, trust scores, etc., as designed on our network.

To start the process, developers must install DMDv4 on a Linux server using Open Ethereum versions with DMDv4 extensions and HBBFT/POSDAO configurations. The minimum requirements are a 4-core CPU, 8 GB RAM, and a 100-200 GB SSD. Full details about how to set up the validator nodes, how to set up their Metamask address for DMD Diamond Network, how to claim testnet coins for Open Beta, and importantly, how to navigate Diamond-UI for creating a pool (as a validator candidate) can be found in the Guide on GitHub and on the DMD Diamond Discord server.

About DMD Diamond

Founded in 2013, DMD Diamond is a decentralized blockchain project that prioritizes community-driven governance and technological innovation. Over its decade-long history, the platform has maintained a focus on developing sustainable, efficient blockchain solutions. The upcoming DMD v4 blockchain reflects the project’s commitment to pioneering advancements, including the integration of energy-efficient consensus mechanisms and support for decentralized application development. By fostering a collaborative ecosystem, DMD Diamond continues to empower users and developers worldwide.

