Vishay Intertechnology 1 Form A Solid-State Relay Offers 600 V Load Voltage and Isolation Voltage of 3750 VRMS in SOP-4 Package

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a 1 Form A solid-state relay offering a 600 V load voltage and isolation voltage of 3750 VRMS in the low profile SOP-4 package. Designed to deliver fast switching for energy storage, industrial and mobility applications, the Vishay Semiconductors VOR1060M4 provides a fast turn-on time of 0.3 ms typical and low leakage current of 2 nA.

The optically isolated device released today combines a state of the art infrared emitter and photovoltaic diode to deliver its fast turn-on time, which makes it ideal for safety-critical applications. The solid-state relay’s low leakage current allows the device to be used in sensitive low level applications without affecting the signal, while its compact SOP-4 package saves space over competing solutions.

The industrial-grade VOR1060M4 is designed to provide isolated switching in inverters, motor controls, and battery management systems (BMS) in energy storage systems (ESS); industrial motor drives, power tools, and controls; security and automation systems; and instrumentation. For automotive qualification, please contact your local Vishay sales representative.

The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the VOR1060M4 are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80406 (VOR1060M4)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720322481354

