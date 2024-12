PRESS RELEASE

December 11th, 2024





RCI Banque discloses Capital Requirements following the 2024 SREP final decision.

As part of the 2024 exercise of the supervisory review and evaluation process ("SREP"), the European Central Bank has notified RCI Banque of its final decision regarding the capital requirement the Bank must respect in 2025.

As of January 1, 2025(*), the Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) will be 2.25% compared to 2.00% in January 2024.

Starting from January 1, 2025, RCI Banque will be required to meet the following capital requirements:

Minimum capital requirements Total Pilllar 1 Pillar 21 Buffers2 CET13 11.48% 6.00% 2.23% 3.25% Ow CET1 (Regulatory) 9.02% 4.50% 1.27% 3.25% Ow RCI AT1 Shortfall4 1.92% 1.50% 0.42% 0.00% Ow RCI AT2 Shortfall5 0.54% 0.00% 0.54% 0.00% Total ratio 13.50% 8.00% 2.25% 3.25%

As a reminder, RCI Banque CET1 and Total Capital ratios stood at 13.34% and 15.36% respectively on 30 June 2023.

This press release cancels and replaces the publication on SREP Capital requirements (Draft Decision) dated December 03rd, 2024.

Contact





Analysts and Investors



Financial communication



+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74



contact_investor@rcibanque.com

About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 1,2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2023 and sold 3,9 million services. At the end of June 2024, average earning assets stood at 54,9 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 553 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of June 2024, net deposits amounted to 29,4 billion euros, or 50 % of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS

1 Pillar 2 requirement or P2R. Does not include undisclosed Pillar 2 Guidance.

2 Capital Conservation buffer (“CCB”) 2.5 %, Counter-cyclical buffer (“CCyB”) 0.75 % as of July, 1st 2024. The CCyB depends on the bank exposure towards countries where countercyclical buffer rates are or will be set and may therefore vary on a quarterly basis.

3 Assuming AT1 and T2 shortfalls filled with CET1 and shortfalls at their 30/06/2024 levels.

4 AT1 shortfalls (1.5% on Pillar 1 and 18,75 % of P2R on Pillar 2) filled with CET1.

5 T2 shortfalls (T2 requirements of 2% on Pillar 1 and including 25 % of P2R) filled with CET1 (calculation as of 30/6/2024).

Attachment