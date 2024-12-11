Digital Twins in the Oil and Gas Industry 2024-2030: Digital Twins are Driving Transformational Growth in the Global Oil and Gas Industry by Enabling Precise Operational Simulation

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twins in the Oil and Gas Industry, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fueled by the rising adoption of autonomous technologies, digital twins are emerging as an attractive growth opportunity in the oil and gas (O&G) industry. Digital twin technology helps O&G firms utilize and analyze enormous amounts of production data, enabling them to visualize various hypothetical production scenarios in real time.



Digital twins are virtual representations of existing assets or systems, and they allow O&G vendors to extract valuable insights about their operations. This technology has transformed traditional asset management and maintenance in the O&G industry. By implementing digital twins, producers can enhance remote asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, process simulation and optimization, and other applications.



Owing to the technology's adaptability and flexibility, it can be integrated into a wide variety of existing systems; however, its implementation can present challenges, depending on various factors, including data quality, accessibility, connectivity, and compatibility with existing systems and infrastructure.



The main enablers of digital twin adoption will be Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Digital twins will be mainly used in asset management, remote monitoring, predictive analysis, and virtual training, and O&G producers are increasing their investments in these technologies.



This study presents a detailed analysis of the global market for digital twins in O&G applications, including revenue forecasts, competitive analysis, application segmentations, and growth opportunities until 2030.

Key Growth Opportunities for Digital Twins in the Oil and Gas Industry

Digital Twins for Safety Enhancement

Digital Twins for Predictive Maintenance

Digital Twins for Remote Exploration

