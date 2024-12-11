United States Evolving Sports Drink Market Forecasts to 2028: Regional Perspective, Highlighting Volume and Growth Pattern Variations from Region to Region

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolving Sports Drink Market in the U.S. through 2028: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Get a comprehensive view of the market for U.S. sports beverages and the changing dynamics and brand share shifts in the sector as newer brands continue to fight to chip away at the market share of the category leaders. Plus, a view of the evolving protein drink and meal replacement market.

This report provides an in-depth view of the sports drink market, including all sales channel inclusive sales, growth and market share results by brand and analysis of key players. For added perspective, current, historical and forecasted sector performance data by flavor, diet vs. regular, geographic region, distribution channels and packaging.

Added insight includes quarterly growth data for the segment, pricing data, consumer demographics and advertising expenditure data. Plus, a look at protein and meal replacement market performance by brand as well as historical and current data and BMC's forecasts for the sector.

This market report also offers projections from a number of vantage points and provides users with the data needed to identify opportunities, benchmark their progress and set goals for the future.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments as well as a detailed discussion of the leading sports beverage companies.

This report provides in-depth data, shedding light on various aspects of the market through reliable total market data.

Questions answered in this industry research report include:

How many gallons of sports drinks did U.S. residents consume in 2023 and the first nine months of 2024?

How did the packaging mix change in 2023?

Which distribution channel grew the fastest in 2023? Which sales channels will gain share through 2028?

What proportion of sports drinks are low-calorie?

Is the protein drink segment growing? If so, by how much?

What market share will sports powders and low-calorie sports beverages command by 2028?

Which distribution channels will gain importance in 2028?

The report offers an in-depth look at the category, companies and brands shaping the U.S. sports beverage market and looks at historical, current and anticipated segment growth through 2028. It provides perspective on the segment and its many facets, providing sales and volume statistics including total market retail dollar sales, wholesale dollar data and volume data. Readers get a thorough understanding of the market including:

Historical, current and projected market statistics with the granularity necessary to put trends in context and identify pockets of opportunity.

Regional perspective on the marketplace in the U.S., highlighting volume and growth pattern variations from region to region.

Sports drink company and brand sales volume data. Coverage includes PepsiCo (Gatorade and Gatorade Zero), Coca-Cola (Powerade, Powerade Zero and BodyArmor), Mas+ by Messi, Prime Hydration, Electrolit, G2 and Kill Cliff. Plus private label.

Analysis of regular vs. reduced calorie sports drink market trends.

A look at sports beverages by flavor through 2028.

Data detailing sales by key on- and off-premise distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.

Volume and share data by package size historically, currently and five years into the future.

Advertising expenditures of the leading companies and a look at category spending by media type (including internet advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key brands.

Perspective on the protein drink market including historical, data, current performance and forecasts.

Protein and meal replacement brand performance including Premier Protein, Core Power, Muscle Milk, Ensure, SlimFast, Atkins, Boost, Orgain, Glucerna, Protein2O, Trimino and EAS.

Five-year projections for the sports drink market and its sub-segments.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sports Drink Category Definitions

The U.S. Sports Beverage Market

Sports Drinks Share of U.S. Multiple Beverage Market Volume 2018 versus 2023

Beverage Category Volume Trends 2023

Volume Share of Multiple Beverage Market by Category 2023

Sports Drink Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2018-2024

Sports Drink Growth Trend by Segment 2018-2023

Sports Drink Per Capita Consumption 1993-2023

Sports Drink Regional Wholesale Dollar Shares 2023

Sports Beverage Categories and Trends

Issues and Trends

Leading Sports Drink Brands by Volume 2023

Leading Sports Drink Brands' Share of Volume 2018 and 2023

Sports Drink Flavors by Volume 2023

Sports Drink Volume by Flavors 2018 and 2023

Regular and Diet Sports Drink Volume 2023

Share of Sports Drink Volume: Regular vs. Diet 2018 and 2023

Sports Drink Distribution Channels by Volume 2023

Share of Sports Drink Volume by Distribution Channel 2018 and 2023

Sports Drink Volume by Packaging Types and Sizes 2023

Share of Sports Drink Volume by Packaging Type and Size 2018 and 2023

Protein Drink Wholesale Dollars 2018-2023

Outlook and Future

Projected Sports Drink Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2013-2028

Projected Regular and Diet Sports Drink Volume Shares 2023 and 2028

Projected Sports Drink Volume by Flavor 2023 and 2028

Sports Drink Distribution Channels by Volume and Share 2023-2028

Projected Sports Drink Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2023 and 2028

Sports Drink Volume by Packaging Type and Size 2023-2028

Projected Share of Sports Drink Volume by Packaging Type and Size 2023 and 2028

Protein Drink Wholesale Dollars 2018-2028

LEADING COMPANY PROFILES

Leading Sports Beverage Companies and Their Brands

PepsiCo, Inc. - Gatorade

Coca-Cola Company

Prime Hydration

Electrolit

Mas+ by Messi

Biolyte

