CareSource commits $300,000 to communities in schools to address school absenteeism and provide critical student services

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, is committing $300,000 to a national partnership with Communities In Schools® (CIS®) to surround students with a community of support and empower them to stay in school. This effort aligns with CareSource’s efforts to address the root causes of health disparities and support the most vulnerable populations.

CareSource’s support will be directed toward essential wraparound services, which play a key role in addressing the root causes of chronic absenteeism. Wraparound services include critical resources to students such as academic support, access to basic needs like food assistance and school supplies, mental health resources and family engagement programs, all of which aim to provide students with the tools and resources necessary to thrive both inside and outside the classroom. A portion of the $300,000 donation will be used to support CIS’s Student Support Institute (SSI) and Leadership Town Hall (LTH) national convenings, which strengthen relationships across the CIS network and elevate best practices.

“Education and holistic support are key to empowering individuals who face significant barriers to achieve academic and personal success,” said Angie Carey, associate vice president of community and partnership engagement at CareSource. “Strong partnerships with community-based organizations like Communities In Schools are essential to addressing key social determinants of health and helping the most vulnerable populations access the services they need to live healthy, self-sufficient lives.”

CIS recently launched its “Being Present Matters” public service campaign which highlights the nearly 15 million students facing barriers to school attendance. Research shows there are many reasons that limit students from regularly attending school, including transportation issues, childcare needs for siblings, housing insecurity, or lack of mental health and anti-bullying support.

“This generous commitment allows us to expand indispensable services for the schools and students we serve,” said Charles Thompson III, Chief External Engagement Officer for Communities In Schools. “We’re grateful for the continued support from CareSource, which helps us equip young people with the resources they need to show up to school ready to learn and empowered to thrive both academically and personally.”

This donation is part of CareSource's organization-wide mission to address the social determinants of health, including housing, access to food and nutrition, and workforce development, which are critical to the well-being and success of its members and the broader community. By focusing on these essential needs, CareSource aims to create long-lasting impacts that serve populations with critical social needs, helping them overcome barriers to success and achieve better health and educational outcomes.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with more than 2 million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more information, visit us at www.caresource.com, or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Communities In Schools

Communities In Schools® (CIS®) is a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of who they are, their ability, zip code or socioeconomic background, has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. Working directly inside more than 3,000 schools across the country, we connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. Together, we build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations.

Follow us for news @cisnational on X, formerly Twitter, or with the hashtag #AllinforKids.