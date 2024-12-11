Rhodian Group Achieves SOC 2 Certification

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adar, Inc. d/b/a Rhodian Group, a provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services to various industries including insurance, banking, healthcare, and private equity, announced that they have achieved SOC 2 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion indicates that Rhodian Group meets enterprise-level security requirements for customer data secured within the Rhodian Group System.

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved the SOC 2 certification,” said Kris Bryant, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-President of Rhodian Group. “This certification underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting our clients' sensitive information. It provides our clients with the assurance that their data is managed with the utmost care and in compliance with industry-leading security practices.”

The SOC 2 audit was performed by Prescient Assurance, a licensed Certified Public Accounting firm and leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Their review assessed Rhodian Group’s policies and procedures around data availability, security, and confidentiality. The final report and attestation not only confirm Rhodian Group’s compliance but also highlight their proactive approach to safeguarding client data and ensuring operational excellence.

Looking ahead, Rhodian Group plans to build on this achievement by pursuing further certifications and continuously improving their security measures. The company remains committed to staying ahead of emerging threats and adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity. By leveraging advanced technologies and investing in ongoing staff training and development, Rhodian Group aims to provide unparalleled service and security to their clients. This milestone is just one step in Rhodian Group's ongoing journey to excellence and leadership in the industry.

About Rhodian Group

Rhodian Group helps businesses build and manage their network environments with managed IT services so they can focus on their core strengths and growth initiatives. They also help businesses identify and reduce cybersecurity and non-compliance risks. Their combination of IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services helps businesses operate safely, while complying with industry mandates and regulatory requirements.