Jmem Tek and Andes Technology Partner on the World’s First Quantum-Secure RISC-V Chip

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jmem Tek, a specialist in hardware security and post-quantum cryptography for IoT devices, announces a global partnership with Andes Technology, a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor IPs and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International. Jmem Tek also joined the AndeSentry™ security collaborative framework, which offers a range of security solutions for Andes RISC-V processors, designed to counter threats from both cyber-attacks and physical attacks and enhance product security.

Jmem Tek’s PUF-based security chip, designed with Andes compact and efficient N25F RISC-V processor and Jmem Tek’s comprehensive hardware security module IP, is the world’s first NIST post-quantum cryptographic algorithm chip based on RISC-V. This collaboration brings customers an industrial-grade cyber-security solution designed to withstand future quantum computing threats.

The PUF (Physical Unclonable Function) technology in Jmem Tek’s security chip has been independently verified as robust against all known cyberattack mechanisms. PUF generates unique, unforgeable identities and cryptographic keys within microcontrollers and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) on-demand. These identities and keys create a root-of-trust for the chips, used in IoT devices and edge nodes. PUF eliminates the need for key injection and secure storage, fitting perfectly into the security framework embraced by the RISC-V architecture.

Jmem Tek’s hardware security module IP integrates seamlessly with the AndeSentry™ collaborative security framework, providing secure provisioning, automated onboarding to cloud platforms, security monitoring, and key lifecycle management. With a few keystrokes, customers can securely connect thousands of IoT devices to servers through cryptographic APIs.

John Chang, CEO of Jmem Tek, commented, “We are excited to partner with Andes Technology, one of the leading forces in the RISC-V ecosystem. RISC-V processors provide the foundation for the next generation of IoT devices, and our security solution complements this by ensuring data protection in the face of emerging cybersecurity threats. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in secure computing.”

Dr. Charlie Su, president and CTO of Andes added, “As the cyber threat landscape evolves, leading-edge processors must be equipped with leading-edge security. Jmem Tek’s PUF-based security technology is an important addition to our AndeSentry™ collaborative security framework, helping us offer best-in-class security solutions to our RISC-V customers.”

About Jmem Tek

Jmem Tek is a leader in hardware security IP and IC design, specializing in post-quantum cryptography and PUF-based technology. Their solutions protect sensitive data across a variety of industries, including IoT, AIoT, and automotive electronics. Jmem Tek’s security products ensure that companies can secure their devices and data in the quantum era and beyond.

For more information, please visit: www.jmemtek.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Andes Technology

As a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International and a leader in commercial CPU IP, Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) is driving the global adoption of RISC-V. Andes’ extensive RISC-V Processor IP portfolio spans from ultra-efficient 32-bit CPUs to high-performance 64-bit Out-of-Order multiprocessor coherent clusters.

With advanced vector processing, DSP capabilities, the powerful Andes Automated Custom Extension (ACE) framework, end-to-end AI hardware/software stack, ISO 26262 certification with full compliance, and a robust software ecosystem, Andes unlocks the full potential of RISC-V, empowering customers to accelerate innovation across AI, automotive, communications, consumer electronics, data centers, and mobile devices. Over 15 billion Andes-powered SoCs are driving innovations globally.

Discover more at www.andestech.com and connect with Andes on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Bilibili and YouTube