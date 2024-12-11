MERGER UPDATE AND RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETINGS
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (AAEV) (LEI: 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720)
Albion Development VCT PLC (AADV) (LEI: 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38)
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG) (LEI: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16)
Albion KAY VCT PLC (KAY) (LEI:213800DK8H27QY3J5R45)
Albion Crown VCT PLC (CRWN) (LEI: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68)
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (AAVC) (LEI: 213800JKELS32V2OK421)
(together the Companies and each a Company)
11 December 2024
On 12 November 2024, the Companies issued a joint circular (Circular) setting out proposals for, amongst other things, merging the six Companies into three (Mergers), offers for subscription by AAEV, AATG and CRWN (as the proposed acquiring Companies), revised fee arrangements that would apply to each of AAEV's and CRWN's management agreements with its investment manager, Albion Capital Group LLP (Manager), and notices for general meetings of the Companies to be convened on 11 December 2024 and 19 December 2024 in connection therewith (General Meetings and each a General Meeting). Set out below are the results of the General Meetings of the Companies held today (11 December 2024).
AAEV
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|1.
|10,256,869
|97.57%
|255,854
|2.43%
|0
|2.
|10,165,690
|97.04%
|310,586
|2.96%
|36,447
|3.
|10,297,112
|98.38%
|169,427
|1.62%
|46,184
|4.
|9,538,457
|97.44%
|250,539
|2.56%
|723,727
AAEV is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at its General Meeting were duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution.
Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AAEV General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both AAEV's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).
AADV
AADV is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at its General Meeting was duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on the resolution.
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|1.
|12,555,787
|98.33%
|213,826
|1.67%
|38,395
Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.
A copy of the resolution passed at the AADV General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both AADV's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).
AATG
AATG is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at its General Meeting were duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution.
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|1.
|16,421,932
|97.45%
|430,317
|2.55%
|0
|2.
|16,292,197
|96.68%
|559,942
|3.32%
|110
|3.
|16,367,809
|98.05%
|326,201
|1.95%
|158,239
Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AATG General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both AATG's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).
KAY
KAY is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at its General Meeting was duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on the resolution.
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|1.
|48,647,484
|97.22%
|1,393,294
|2.78%
|30,466
Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.
A copy of the resolution passed at the KAY General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both KAY's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).
CRWN
CRWN is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at its General Meeting were duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution.
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|1.
|26,050,451
|97.14%
|767,264
|2.86%
|33,878
|2.
|26,107,246
|97.35%
|710,469
|2.65%
|33,878
|3.
|26,226,688
|97.88%
|568,701
|2.12%
|56,204
|4.
|23,747,715
|96.65%
|822,995
|3.35%
|2,280,883
|5.
|26,084,410
|97.44%
|684,281
|2.56%
|82,902
|6.
|26,026,436
|97.14%
|767,264
|2.86%
|57,893
|7.
|26,013,182
|97.07%
|784,066
|2.93%
|54,345
Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the CRWN General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both CRWN's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).
AAVC
AAVC is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at its General Meeting was duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on the resolution.
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|Percentage
|Number
|1.
|13,087,446
|97.68%
|311,012
|2.32%
|67,339
Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.
A copy of the resolution passed at the AAVC General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both AAVC's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).
FURTHER INFORMATION
For further information, please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850