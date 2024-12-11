RM11 Redefines the Creator Economy with Invitation-Only Access and Industry-Leading Payouts

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RM11 isn’t just another subscription platform—it’s a game-changer. Designed for creators and audiences who crave something fresh and elevated, RM11 brings a touch of luxury and exclusivity to the digital world with unrivaled earning potential. Think of it as your private, VIP lounge in the creator economy, where privacy, style, and empowerment are at the forefront.

“Creators pour their hearts into their content, yet many platforms impose restrictive policies or take a significant cut,” explains RM11’s she-CEO. “RM11 was created to break those barriers, offering creators a safe space to earn money through their content. Our aim is to drive creator sign-ups by fostering trust, driving financial success, and creating a platform celebrated for its elegance and allure—where creators thrive, and our brand reputation speaks for itself.”





What Makes RM11 Different?

The site addresses two of the more pressing issues that arise on social media platforms like TikTok, X, Instagram, Patreon, OnlyFans, Fansly, and Slushy. First, these sites often impose content restrictions for creators, preventing them from fully expressing themselves. Second, these platforms offer low revenue shares or none at all, making it difficult for creators to earn money.

Forget the overcrowded, restrictive, profit-driven, one-size-fits-all platforms. RM11 offers:

More Earnings, More Freedom: Creators keep 90% of their earnings, so their hard work truly pays off.

Creators keep 90% of their earnings, so their hard work truly pays off. Invitation-Only Access: No random scrolling here—creators share their private links to handpick their audience.

No random scrolling here—creators share their private links to handpick their audience. Luxury Vibes: With sleek, high-end design and a premium feel, RM11 is built for those who value quality.

With sleek, high-end design and a premium feel, RM11 is built for those who value quality. Creative Freedom: Unlike other platforms, RM11 allows creators to express themselves without limitations, supporting a wide range of content types.

“RM11 is for creators who want more than just a platform—it’s about crafting a tailored, meaningful experience,” says RM11’s she-CEO. “We’ve created a space where everyone—creators and their invited guests—feels special.”

A Next-Level Experience for Creators and Subscribers

Subscribers aren't just 'fans'—they become part of an exclusive community by joining a creator's private 'room' as valued 'members.' RM11 delivers intimate, one-of-a-kind experiences you won’t find elsewhere, wrapped in a privacy-first approach that puts discretion and trust at the core.

“Our platform ensures creators' subscribers remain private, protecting their connections and safeguarding their success,” said Ellen, Head of Digital Engagement for RM11. “In addition, this prevents others from stealing subscribers from our creators. By blending privacy, inclusivity, and innovative technology paired with unmatched earning retention, RM11 delivers an experience unlike any other.”

Content on RM11 can be viewed through a seamless scrolling experience. In fact, the proprietary vertical scrolling design is intuitive and mirrors the habits of users on popular social media platforms like TikTok. The site is fully web-based but supports the ability to add its webpage to your mobile home screen for an app-like experience. This design facilitates real-time, 1:1 seamless communication between creators and their members.

Unlike platforms focused on mass appeal, RM11 prioritizes quality over quantity, a seamless user experience, and unmatched financial benefits for its creators.





About RM11

RM11 is a US-based, women-led content creation platform, built by creators, for creators. It is positioned as a private, luxury, higher payout alternative to platforms like OnlyFans, Patreon, and Fansly. RM11 empowers creators by allowing them to keep 90% of their earnings while cultivating meaningful connections through exclusive, invitation-only access to one’s profile. With a focus on intimacy and elevated experiences, RM11 redefines digital engagement, setting a new benchmark for quality and connection in the creator space.

For more information, please visit www.rm11.com

