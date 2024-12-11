One Identity Elevates Privileged Access Management Standards with Safeguard 8.0 LTS

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity has announced the launch of Safeguard 8.0 Long-Term Support (LTS), a release that elevates new standards in security, compliance, and cloud-native integration for its Safeguard platform. Designed to address the cybersecurity demands of modern enterprises, Safeguard 8.0 LTS offers advanced security features, aligns with Zero Trust principles, supports DevOps integration, and enhances operational efficiency – all delivered through a seamless user experience.

“With Safeguard 8.0 LTS, we’re establishing new benchmarks,” said Mark Logan, CEO at One Identity. “Our unrelenting focus on delivering the greatest flexibility in deployment and operation, without compromising security, is what sets Safeguard apart. Using the industry's highest standard for system hardening, our solution makes it easy for all our customers to do business in a safer environment.”

The new Safeguard 8.0 LTS update tackles key enterprise challenges:

Compliance: Enhanced reporting and analytics tailored to meet stringent frameworks such as SOX and HIPAA.

Enhanced reporting and analytics tailored to meet stringent frameworks such as SOX and HIPAA. Zero Trust: Features including LDAP Privilege Elevation and Demotion support Just-In-Time (JIT) access to align with Zero Trust principles.

Features including LDAP Privilege Elevation and Demotion support Just-In-Time (JIT) access to align with Zero Trust principles. Scalability: Modular, cluster-based deployments effortlessly scale with enterprise growth.

Modular, cluster-based deployments effortlessly scale with enterprise growth. Future-Proofing: Cloud-native integrations and DevOps features, including Kubernetes asset handling, designed for modern and complex environments.

Safeguard 8.0 LTS brings a suite of advanced capabilities geared to redefine privileged access management. The new interface equips auditors with detailed timelines of user activity and analytics-driven risk insights, enabling more effective security assessments. The innovative partial cluster upgrade ensures seamless updates without downtime, allowing nodes to communicate across different versions. API key authentication offers tailored, secure access for specific login methods while load balancing improvements include multi-level health checks – from public status monitoring to secure API-enabled diagnostics – ensuring continuous operation.

Safeguard now supports Kerberos-based authentication for RDP connections, enhancing security and streamlining key tab file updates. Additional solution enhancements include an updated license validator supporting UPN-style usernames, improving search and compatibility across modern enterprise systems.

“Enterprises demand solutions that secure privileged access while fostering agility and growth,” said Brian Chappell, VP of Product Management at One Identity. “Safeguard 8.0 LTS achieves this by combining Zero Trust principles with streamlined and efficient capabilities that enhance team effectiveness.”

About Safeguard 8.0 LTS

About One Identity

One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications and data essential to business. Our Unified Identity Security Platform brings together best-in-class Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Access Management (AM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Active Directory Management (AD Mgmt) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

