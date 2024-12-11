Conference Board of Canada report reveals significant economic impact on job creation and GDP in Canada from investments in First Nations cultural revitalization projects

W̱JOȽEȽP, UNCEDED TERRITORY OF W̱SÁNEĆ NATION / BRENTWOOD BAY, B.C., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conference Board of Canada’s report on the economic impact of the First Peoples’ Cultural Council (FPCC) finds that the $48.6 million in grants delivered by FPCC to First Nations organizations and individuals in B.C. in 2023–24 generated an estimated $91.2 million in gross domestic product (GDP) in Canada.

The report demonstrates the significant impacts on provincial and national GDP and job creation in First Nations communities and local economies as a result of FPCC’s investments in cultural revitalization, training and skill building. Over the one-year period, FPCC created nearly 1,822 full-year jobs and generated $142.3 million in output within the Canadian economy through its administration of grants. Long-term sustainable funding is needed to continue the economic stimulation resulting from FPCC’s activities.

“This report demonstrates significant impact of this work beyond the programs we deliver, proving that the First Peoples’ Cultural Council and the communities we support are a great investment,” said CEO of the First Peoples’ Cultural Council, Tracey Herbert. “Our cultural revitalization work is a key contributor to the economies of B.C. and Canada. The work of First Nations people is a driver of economic activity and First Nations people must be included and valued in culturally based economic development.”

Jobs created through FPCC programs provide skilled employment in a time of economic uncertainty in B.C., which has the second highest poverty rate in the country and where, as reported by Statistics Canada, First Nations have the lowest median incomes of Indigenous peoples in Canada. This important cultural economic development investment provides skilled opportunities that raise the socioeconomic status of First Nations people, the majority of whom are women, in both urban and remote communities.

“The research underscores the pivotal role that FPCC’s operations and investments have in contributing to the B.C. and Canadian economy,” said Alan Chaffe, Associate Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board of Canada. “In the 2023–24 fiscal year, every dollar of revenue received by FPCC contributed $1.52 to Canada’s GDP and $1.15 to B.C.'s GDP. If we were to consider the broader socio-economic benefits, the economic impacts of investing in the revitalization of languages, arts and heritage of B.C. First Nations would be even more significant.”

The First Peoples’ Cultural Council provides grants, training, resources and coaching to assist First Nations in B.C. to revitalize their languages, arts and cultural heritage. The economic impacts of FPCC’s funding are notable in communities such as Bella Bella where the Haíɫzaqv language revitalization program has received $1,431,500 in funding for the period 2018–24.

With this support, they have grown from one staff member to a staff of over 50. Haíɫzaqv programming now includes immersion learning through a preschool language nest, adult language classes, mentor-apprentice opportunities and curriculum development. The Haíɫzaqv language is being documented through recordings, archiving and digitization. Some language learners are now teachers with careers in language revitalization in their remote community.

The impacts of FPCC funding reach beyond program delivery. With increased funding from FPCC, the Haíɫzaqv program’s activities grew, resulting in a need for more space. This growth demonstrated how successful the Haíɫzaqv program is and inspired other funders to invest in a building to house their programs. The new space opened on November 7, 2024, providing a permanent, dedicated home for programs, archives, a recording studio and office spaces.

The First Peoples’ Cultural Council’s work to strengthen First Nations language, arts and cultural heritage across B.C. is leading the way toward reconciliation. Its programs align with the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Calls for Justice and the B.C. Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

These foundational documents call for recognition of the rights of Indigenous people to not only have access to their culture and languages but also for this work to be Indigenous led. Our research has also found that beyond economic impacts, increased connections to culture and language improve health and wellness in communities, while also supporting the survival of languages and cultural practices facing serious threats to their vitality.

Long-term sustainable funding is essential to maintain momentum and economic stimulation built on the foundation of current investments. FPCC-funded programs in First Nations communities across B.C. are vital to ongoing efforts to revitalize the languages, arts and cultural heritage that come from this land.



Additional Quotes:

Honourable Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation "This report from the First People’s Cultural Council affirms what those working with FPCC already know: their work is incredibly valuable, not only to First Nations communities but also to the broader public. It clearly shows that FPCC’s support of language revitalization, arts and culture creates jobs, supports our economy in a meaningful way and uplifts local communities."

Honourable Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport “Supporting Indigenous language, arts, and culture revitalization is not just about preserving heritage; it’s about building a stronger, more resilient B.C. The First Peoples’ Cultural Council’s ground-breaking initiatives have created significant economic opportunities, particularly in rural and remote communities across our province. This is a shining example of reconciliation in action, and a testament to how investing in culture and tradition benefits us all—economically and socially.”

Dr. Lorna Wanosts’a7 Williams, Special Advisor and Past Board Chair of First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation

“At the First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation, we have seen that when communities are well resourced, and able to make decisions by and for themselves, they are not just advancing the revitalization of our diverse cultures but also generating economic growth by creating jobs that value Indigenous expertise. We must take the lead from Indigenous peoples, recognize their knowledge, and provide support that responds to their unique needs and priorities. Long-term, flexible funding remains key in moving this work forward and creating space and opportunities for generations to come."

Ǧíwilṃ́ǧa Frances Brown, Initiatives Director, Haíɫzaqv Revitalization

“In 2018 we had one staff member and that was me; now we have 53. Without the FPCC funding, we wouldn't have been able to employ as many as we have. The impact that FPCC has is phenomenal for us because we are bringing our language back to living and we cannot do that with the current funding we have. We can't afford to go backwards when you have five fluent speakers left. What I feel really proud of is the fact that we've been able to build capacity and with our graduates we've been able to expand Haíɫzaqvḷa into other programs in our community. I think it's really important for the government to recognize that we need the funding that's available to continue to go forward.”

Diane Dejarlais, Elder from West Moberly First Nations, Project Assistant on Tse’k’wa Repatriation

“It’s pretty incredible to once again be back working at Tse'k'wa. It will and has already created employment and economic opportunities for both community members and our non-Indigenous neighbors. I am so excited to be part of the work going forward as it gives me an opportunity to learn, share and strengthen the cultural significance of this incredible site. Tse'k'wa opens the door for our own people to showcase our history, learn about the site and culture, educate visitors, provide employment and develop the skills to preserve our heritage while supporting the economy for years to come. I’m very grateful to be involved."

Key Findings and Methodology

For the 2023-24 fiscal year, FPCC had total expenditures of $60.3 million, with operational

expenses accounting for approximately $11.63 million. Grants provided by FPCC amounted to roughly $48.65 million, with the language program receiving the largest amount at almost $35.9 million, followed by the heritage program at $7.3 million and the arts program at $5.4 million.

The following expenditures show significant economic benefits to B.C. and the Canadian economy in terms of output, GDP, employment, labour income and government revenues: During the 2023-24 fiscal year, FPCC generated $142.3 million in output within the Canadian economy through its administration of grants for revitalizing the languages, arts, cultures and heritage of B.C. First Nations. FPCC activities generated over $103.8 million in output for the Province of B.C.

The investment has a significant economic impact, generating an estimated $69.0 million in gross domestic product (GDP) in B.C. and $91.2 million in Canada. Thus, each dollar of revenue contributes $1.52 to Canada’s GDP and $1.15 to B.C.'s GDP.

Nearly 1,822 full-year jobs were created as a result of FPCC activities in 2023-24 across Canada, with 1,651 of those jobs being created in British Columbia. Full-year jobs represent the number of full-time jobs in a one-year period. In real terms, this could be one person working for a full year or four people working full-time for three months.

The investment across program areas will generate $69.3 million in labour income in Canada, with approximately $56.9 million earned in British Columbia.

FPCC’s activities generated $15.8 million in taxes in 2023-24, including $8.7 million in federal taxes, $5.4 million in provincial and territorial taxes, and $1.7 million in municipal government revenues. FPCC is exempt from federal and provincial income taxes.

FPCC’s investments in cultural revitalization in 2023–24

FPCC provides grants, training, resources and coaching to assist First Nations in British Columbia to revitalize their languages, arts and cultural heritage.

Language program

Delivered over $35 million in funding

Supported 4,708 participants in FPCC-funded language programs

Arts program

Delivered over $5.3 million in funding

Conducted 27 site visits to communities

Heritage program

Delivered over $7.1 million in funding

Provided cultural heritage training opportunities to 3,102 people

FPCC Year in Review 2023-24

FPCC 2023-24 Recipient List

The First Peoples’ Cultural Council

The First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation

Funders

FPCC receives funding from the Department of Canadian Heritage, the Province of British Columbia, the First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation and other government and non-government funders. For a full list of current funders visit fpcc.ca/funding-partners

About the First Peoples’ Cultural Council

FPCC is a First Nations-run provincial Crown corporation with a mandate to support the revitalization of First Nations languages, arts, cultures and heritage in British Columbia. The organization provides funding and resources to communities, monitors the status of First Nations languages, develops policy recommendations for First Nations leadership and government and collaborates with organizations on numerous special projects that raise the profile of First Nations arts, languages and cultural heritage in B.C., Canada and around the world. For more information, visit: www.fpcc.ca

About the First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation

The Foundation is an Indigenous-led charitable society that provides funding to Indigenous organizations and communities to protect and revitalize their languages, arts, cultures and heritage. The Foundation’s sister organization is the First Peoples’ Cultural Council (FPCC). Foundation funding allows FPCC to provide training, programming and resources to B.C. First Nations communities to elevate their efforts to protect and rebuild their cultural systems. The Foundation will continue to work alongside FPCC towards our shared goal of thriving Indigenous cultures that are passed on from generation to generation. To learn more visit: www.fpcf.ca

