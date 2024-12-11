Todd County to Hold First-Ever Online Tax Sale via Bid4Assets.com

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bid4Assets, the leading online marketplace for distressed real estate auctions, has been selected by the Todd County, Minnesota Auditor/Treasurer’s office to host its first-ever virtual tax forfeited properties sale.

The sale currently consists of 17 properties with varying minimum bids and no reserve prices, meaning that the property will sell to the high bidder regardless of price. Bidding opens Monday, December 16 and closes Wednesday, January 15.

By moving the sale online, Todd County is exposing the sale to a wider pool of buyers, increasing the likelihood the properties will be returned to the tax rolls. Funds generated from the sale support essential county services, which can face shortfalls when taxes go unpaid.

“In addition to making these auctions more accessible to local buyers by going online, with the transition freeing up staff time, we are also increasing our availability to taxpayers,” said Todd County Auditor/Treasurer Denise Gaida. “Bid4Assets has been a great partner in ensuring that the format of the auction complies with Minnesota tax sale statutes.”

“Bid4Assets has been helping communities like Todd County transition to online tax sales for 25 years,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis. “Bidders get an easier process, property owners receive more excess proceeds, and the county gets a streamlined process using a service that they’ll never receive a bill for.”

Bidders must register for a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $250 deposit to participate in this sale. Deposits are due January 8. To view a list of available properties, visit www.bid4assets.com/ToddMN.

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world’s leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 150,000 properties grossing more than $1.8 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

