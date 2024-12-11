SBA Administrator Guzman Hosts Inaugural Artificial Intelligence Small Business Summit at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 34 million small businesses, traveled to Atlanta to host the inaugural SBA AI Small Business Summit and officially launch SBA’s AI for Small Businesses Resource Hub.

SBA’s first AI Small Business Summit, held in conjunction with Georgia Tech and in collaboration with leading technology companies, innovators, and investors, highlighted the launch of SBA’s AI for Small Businesses Resource Hub – a space for small business owners to learn about AI and AI innovators to learn about the resources available to them at the SBA and across the federal government.

“Artificial intelligence has the capacity to drive exponential growth for the United States economy and for small businesses across the country,” said Administrator Guzman. “From Main Street shops to manufacturers, staying up to date with the latest technology is essential for business growth and resilience. And it is our nation’s innovative startups that will help deliver AI for the future. So, whether you are creating the next tech solution or leveraging it, SBA’s AI for Small Businesses Resource Hub can provide you with a launch point to access partners, tools and resources for a seamless integration of AI.”

In addition to SBA Administrator Guzman, the AI Small Business Summit’s speakers included Microsoft, Google, Mailchimp, and OpenAI, as well as small businesses and experts from co-host Georgia Tech. The summit discussions were an opportunity for small business owners to hear from experts and gain a greater understanding of the possibilities AI has within the daily operations of their businesses.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the country has seen more than 20 million new business applications filed nationwide – including over one million in Georgia alone. The SBA just released new data showing significant spikes in SBA lending including a continued upward trend doubling small dollar loans under $150,000 and increased lending to underserved communities: Black-, Latino-, minority, rural and women-owned small businesses, as well as lending in rural communities.

