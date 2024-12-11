Brightspeed Sales Representatives are Visiting Kansas Neighborhoods to Share Latest Offers About High-Speed Fiber Internet

Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightspeed, one of the nation’s largest fiber broadband builders, is excited to share that its sales representatives will be knocking on doors in communities around Kansas this month to personally tell families and small businesses about its new high-speed fiber internet now available in the area.

These door-to-door visits will allow residents to learn firsthand about Brightspeed’s state-of-the-art network, limited-time holiday offers* and how faster, more reliable internet service is now ready for installations at more than 22,000 homes and businesses in the community.

With a mission to help bridge the digital divide, Brightspeed is committed to helping Kansas residents stay connected with hassle-free, high-speed internet—no contracts, equipment fees, or data caps. Each of our sales representatives that neighbors meet is fully trained to answer questions and provide details about Brightspeed’s affordable and reliable services, ensuring a seamless, informative experience.

People in the communities we are visiting can count on the following:

Who to expect: Fully trained Brightspeed sales representatives in company-branded attire, ready to share important information about the company’s fiber internet service plan options.

Fully trained Brightspeed sales representatives in company-branded attire, ready to share important information about the company’s fiber internet service plan options. What’s included: Information about new fiber services, benefits of high-speed connectivity, and how residents can get started with Brightspeed’s no-commitment service.

Information about new fiber services, benefits of high-speed connectivity, and how residents can get started with Brightspeed’s no-commitment service. Why it matters: Brightspeed’s commitment to closing the digital divide means expanding affordable, high-quality internet to communities who need it most.

*Consumers can visit brightspeed.com/campaign/holiday to learn more about current offers and whether Brightspeed Fiber Internet is available at their address.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.