Owl River Métis Community Association and Culture Pathway Development Corp. to make exclusive renewable energy announcement

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:Owl River Métis Community Association and Culture Pathway Development Corp. invite media to attend a special partnership announcement on Monday, December 16, 2024. The announcement will unveil details of a renewable energy project that will shape the future of the community and create impactful opportunities. There will be an opportunity for media questions and interviews immediately following the event.
  
WHO:Press conference speakers will include:
 • Charlie Chen, Director of Culture Pathway Development Corp.
 • Jack Qunital, President of Owl River Métis Community Association
 • Melina Power, President of Lakeland Métis Community Association
 • Dwayne Roth, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Council at McKay Métis Group Ltd.
  
WHEN:Monday, December 16, 2024
 Media registration begins – 9:30 a.m. MST
 Media event begins – 10:00 a.m. MST
 Media interview opportunity – approximately 10:30 a.m. MST
  
WHERE:The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – Wedgewood Room
 10065 100 St NW
 Edmonton, Alberta
  
RSVP:Media are asked to RSVP no later than 8:00 a.m. MT on Monday, December 16, 2024.
  

Media Contact & RSVP:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com
403-585-4570