Fox River Closes Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (the “Company” or “Fox River”) (CSE: FOX) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”). The Offering was fully subscribed for 7,500,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Share for gross proceeds of $3,000,000.

The proceeds will be used to advance Fox River’s Martison Phosphate Project in Ontario, with a focus on better understanding ore variability, finalizing the PPA process, additional metallurgical test work, geophysical surveying, and advancing the proposed fertilizer conversion complex, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws. After closing the Offering, the Company has an unaudited cash balance of approximately $6,300,000.

ABOUT FOX RIVER

Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project, located near Hearst, Ontario. The Martison Phosphate Project hosts the Anomaly A deposit which forms the basis for a positive preliminary economic assessment with an effective date of April 21, 2022. Additional information can be found at www.fox-river.ca or under Fox River’s profile on SEDAR+.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen D. Case

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 972-9222

www.fox-river.ca

