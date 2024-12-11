UPDATE -- Deep Dive into Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Webinar

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the context of Capital Link’s Deep Dive Series, Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), joined Mr. Nils Thomessen, Deputy Head of Fearnley Securities, for an in-depth discussion on CCEC’s development, objectives, strategy and sector outlook. CCEC is positioning as a premier carrier of various forms of gas to industrial customers, including LNG, and new commodities emerging as the result of the energy transition.

Key highlights from the webinar include:

1.The critical role of LNG in the evolving energy landscape.

2.CCEC's strategic divestments and recapitalization to enhance focus on clean energy assets.

3.Insights into the company’s strategic transformation into a C-Corp structure.

4.An assessment of current market dynamics, challenges, and emerging opportunities in the clean energy transportation sector.

The full interview can be accessed on the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2u3kbPTs90&t=677s

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This webinar may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

About Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world’s leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 20 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and eight legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027. CCEC has agreed to sell five Neo-Panamax container vessels by the first quarter of 2025. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com.

