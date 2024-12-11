RVR, Inc.—Operating Under the Name Cruise America, Inc.—Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors with the Addition of Three Independent Directors

Mesa, AZ, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RVR, Inc., the leading worldwide owner and operator of motor homes, today announced the appointment of Michael A. Bloom, Esquire, The Honorable Ursula Ungaro, and The Honorable Patrick Riley, effective December 9, 2024, as Independent Directors of the Company. They will serve as members of a newly created Special Committee responsible for conducting an independent analysis of legal and other matters related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan and the pending litigation with the U.S. Department of Labor. These appointments increase the size of the Corporation’s Board from seven to ten members.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael Bloom, The Honorable Ursula Ungaro, and The Honorable Patrick Riley to our Board of Directors,” said Randall Smalley, Chairman of the Board. “Their combined experience as highly respected and accomplished legal leaders and trusted business advisors will be invaluable to our Board.”

About Michael A. Bloom, Esquire

Michael A. Bloom served as the long-time General Counsel of the law firm Morgan Lewis, partner in its Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring Practice, and chair its Standing Committees on Conflicts and Professional Responsibility. He co-founded and is a past chair of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Bankruptcy Conference and has taught the corporate bankruptcy seminar at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. A principal draftsperson of Pennsylvania's Rules of Professional Conduct, he is the six-term former chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Committee on Legal Ethics. Mr. Bloom served as chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Judicial Evaluation Commission. He is a recipient of many awards for teaching and legal ethics and received the Equal Justice Award presented by Community Legal Services, Inc. Within the community, he serves currently as Emeritus Trustee of Dickinson College and the Advisory Boards of the Homeless Advocacy Project and the Consumer Bankruptcy Assistance Project. Mr. Bloom also is an active speaker on the topic of conflicts, professional responsibility, and risk management.

About The Honorable Ursula Ungaro

Hon. Ursula Ungaro is a Partner at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner and served as a United States District Judge in the Southern District of Florida for 29 years. Her judicial experience also includes five years as a Florida state trial judge. Before becoming a judge, she was a litigator in Miami and a partner in two prestigious law firms, specializing in complex commercial litigation. While a federal judge, Judge Ungaro presided over a significant caseload, including high-profile matters, and served on the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals as a visiting judge. She was a member of the Judicial Resources Committee of the Judicial Conference of the United States, which is responsible for making compensation and other human resource-related recommendations to the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court. She also served as Chair of the Southern District of Florida’s Clerks Committee and the Magistrate Judges Committee, as a trial judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of the State of Florida, and on the Florida Supreme Court Race and Bias Commission. Judge Ungaro currently serves on the Family Learning Partnership board and participates in CARE Court, a court-assisted reentry program for moderate- and high-risk offenders recently released from prison. She also serves as a director on the board of a public company, Longeveron.

About The Honorable Judge Patrick J. Riley

Hon. Patrick J. Riley began his career serving as an Assistant District Attorney in the Essex County Superior Courts of Massachusetts, later entering private practice and establishing Riley, Burke & Donahue, LLP, focusing on civil and criminal trials. In 2002, he was appointed as an Associate Justice of the Superior Court for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, with jurisdiction of Civil, Criminal, and Equity matters. Post-retirement, Judge Riley has served as an Independent Trustee/Director, currently serving as Chairman of the Board and Independent Trustee of The SSGA Combined Mutual Fund Board, providing oversight and governance to several ’40 Act registered product lines. He previously served in Dublin, Ireland as the Independent Chairman of the Board and Director of the SSGA SPDR ETFs Europe 1, plc, and SSGA SPDR ETFs Europe II, plc, Dublin, Ireland—a complex of more than 100 ETFs distributed throughout EMEA and the world except the USA; an Independent Director, The State Street Global Advisors Liquidity, plc, Dublin, Ireland; an Independent Director, The State Street Global Advisors Windwise Funds, plc, Dublin, Ireland. The State Street engagements encompassed being an independent director/trustee chairman of boards with oversight, governance, and compliance review for more than 75 Mutual Funds, UCITS, and ETFs in multi-jurisdictional and regulatory environments with more than $500 billion dollars of AUM.

