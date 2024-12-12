Impact Investing Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 314.63 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global impact investing market size will reach a value of USD 314.63 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing global food consumption, greenhouse technological developments, population growth and urbanization, and the need for efficient and sustainable food production are all contributing factors to the market's steady expansion. The primary factors fueling growth in the market include a rise in the global population, thus increasing the need for food, and an enhanced awareness over food security. In addition, fast-paced technical advancements and government programs that boost sustainable agricultural methods have added fuel to the fire. In addition, the expansion in impact investing space is turbocharged by policy backing and regulatory improvement.

Impact Investing Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 94.21 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 314.63 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Investment Type, Asset Class, Investor Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Emphasis on environmental and social responsibility Key Market Opportunities Development of thematic investing Key Market Drivers Better impact measurement and reporting capabilities

Equity to Hold Significant Growth due to its Alignment with Long-Term Sustainability Goals

Equity remains a dominant asset class in the global impact investing market due to its potential for high returns and its alignment with long-term sustainability goals. Equity investments ensure that financial gains are drawn, and measurable social or environmental impact is achieved at the same time. Such investments will, therefore, help companies expand solutions to global challenges and create positive change with potential growth in the global impact investing market outlook.

Active Investment Type to Lead Market due to Investors to actively Engage with Portfolio Companies

Active investment dominates the global impact investing market as it allows investors to actively engage with portfolio companies, ensuring alignment with impact goals. This active way of doing things sends out more focused results, as managers will influence decisions, drive change, and improve performance to find those investors interested in financial returns as much as enhancing the global impact investing market share.

North America to Dominate Market due to Increasing Awareness of Social Responsibility & Strong Government Support

North America leads the global impact investing market due to its well-established financial infrastructure, increasing awareness of social responsibility, and strong government support for sustainable initiatives. The just cited features have lured more and more investors looking to align their portfolios with financial performance, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives. The dominance of North America is further supported by the global impact investing market trends emphasizing responsible investing.

Impact Investing Market Insight

Drivers:

More Investors Incorporating ESG Factors Governments are Introducing Incentives Increased Institutional Investor Participation



Restraints:

Shortage of Impact Investment Opportunities Higher Management and Operational Fees Navigating Varying Regulations



Prominent Players in Impact Investing Market

BlackRock (USA)

Triton Investment Management (USA)

Generation Investment Management (United Kingdom)

Triodos Investment Management (Netherlands)

Calvert Impact Capital (USA)

BlueOrchard Finance (Switzerland)

Nuveen (USA)

ImpactAssets (USA)

Aavishkaar Group (India)

Amundi (France)

Key Questions Answered in Global Impact Investing Market Report

What are the major factors driving the growth of the global impact investing industry?

Which investment type is expected to dominate the market and why?

Which region is projected to lead the market, and what factors contribute to its dominance?



This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Risk mitigation through diversification, alignment of investment with the UN’s Sdgs, increased institutional investor participation), restraints (Economic recessions impacting investments, absence of universally accepted standards for investors) opportunities (Rise in sustainable infrastructure investments, increased focus on circular economy investments) influencing the growth of impact investing market.

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the impact investing market.

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the impact investing market. Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the impact investing market.

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the impact investing market. Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.



