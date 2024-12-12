DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Center for Vein Restoration Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by the Center for Vein Restoration (“CVR”). CVR learned of suspicious activity on or about October 6, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Center for Vein Restoration

Since 2004, a Maryland-based healthcare provider has focused on addressing vein-related conditions like varicose and spider veins. Operating in over 20 states and Washington, D.C., the organization supports its mission with more than 575 employees.

What happened?

On or about October 6, 2024, CVR detected suspicious activity within its IT network. An investigation was launched, revealing that an unauthorized user had gained access to personal information belonging to both patients and employees. This compromised information may include names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, medical record numbers, medical information, health insurance details, and employment information. As a result of this breach, up to 446,094 individuals may have been affected.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the CVR data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 877-929-8123

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so counsel does not represent you unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing now. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.