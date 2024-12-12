Approval and publication of the prospectus concerning the admission to trading in connection with the reverse cross-border legal merger with Vastned Retail

In prospect of the reverse cross-border legal merger whereby Vastned Retail (Vastned Retail N.V., Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN), the Dutch parent company of Vastned Belgium (Vastned Belgium NV, Euronext Brussels: VASTB), will merge with and into Vastned Belgium on January 1, 2025 (after fulfillment of customary conditions), Vastned Belgium announces today the publication of the prospectus concerning the admission to trading of 14,390,507 new shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels and admission to trading of 19,469,032 shares on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam as a secondary listing.

