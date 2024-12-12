[Latest] Global Commercial HVAC Market Size/Share Worth USD 78,450.1 Million by 2033 at a 2.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Commercial HVAC Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Others), By Components (Sensors, Compressors, Control Systems, Expansion Valves, Evaporator Coils, Ventilation Fan and Blower Units, Filters, Dampers, Tubing/Piping Systems, Others), By Technology (Conventional HVAC Systems, Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems, Ductless HVAC Systems, Others), By End Users (Office Buildings, Retail Stores, Hotels, Hospitals, Educational Institutions, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Commercial HVAC Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 61,285.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 62,817.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 78,450.1 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 2.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Commercial HVAC Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in HVAC technologies, including energy-efficient systems, smart HVAC controls, and IoT integration, drives market growth by improving efficiency, reducing operational costs, and enhancing user comfort.

Regulatory Standards: Increasing regulatory requirements and environmental policies promoting energy efficiency and sustainability propel demand for advanced HVAC systems that comply with stringent efficiency standards.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Rapid urbanization and construction of commercial buildings, coupled with infrastructure development projects, create demand for HVAC solutions to maintain indoor air quality and thermal comfort in large-scale developments.

Renovation and Retrofitting Projects: Growing investments in building renovation and retrofitting projects, aimed at improving energy efficiency and indoor air quality in existing commercial buildings, drive demand for upgraded HVAC systems and components.

Increasing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality: Rising awareness among building owners, operators, and occupants about the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ) contributes to the adoption of HVAC systems that provide better air filtration, ventilation, and humidity control.

Demand from Emerging Markets: The expansion of commercial activities in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, fuels demand for HVAC systems in new commercial constructions, supported by economic growth, urbanization, and changing lifestyle patterns.

Focus on Energy Management: Growing emphasis on energy management and operational efficiency in commercial buildings drives the adoption of HVAC systems with advanced energy monitoring and management capabilities, optimizing energy use and reducing operational costs over time.

Integration of Renewable Energy Sources: Increasing integration of renewable energy sources such as solar power and geothermal energy with HVAC systems reduces reliance on traditional energy sources, enhances sustainability, and aligns with corporate sustainability goals and government incentives promoting renewable energy adoption in commercial buildings.

Smart Building Trends: The rise of smart building trends, driven by IoT (Internet of Things) technology and building automation systems, is influencing the commercial HVAC market. Integration of smart HVAC controls and predictive maintenance capabilities improves operational efficiency, reduces downtime, and enhances occupant comfort, aligning with the demand for connected and efficient building management solutions.

Commercial HVAC Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Trane launched the AirfinityS rooftop air-to-air heat pump systems, equipped with variable speed compressors, adaptive frequency drive technology, and low Global Warming Potential (GWP) R-454B refrigerant. These innovations aim to enhance energy efficiency and environmental sustainability in commercial HVAC applications.

In 2023, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US introduced the intelli-HEAT Dual Fuel System, combining their heat-pump technology with a gas furnace for reliable heating in any weather. With Hyper-Heating INVERTER (H2i) technology, it ensures efficient operation down to -11° F, offering homeowners enhanced comfort and sustainability through all-electric heat pump efficiency.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 62,817.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 78,450.1 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 61,285.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 2.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Components, Technology, End Users and Region

Commercial HVAC Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Commercial HVAC Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chains: The pandemic caused significant disruptions in global supply chains, leading to shortages of HVAC components and delays in project completion. Many manufacturers faced challenges in sourcing materials and maintaining production schedules, impacting the market’s growth and operational continuity.

Shift in Demand Dynamics: The pandemic altered demand patterns, with reduced construction activities and delays in commercial building projects due to lockdowns and economic uncertainties. Additionally, there was a temporary decline in investments in new HVAC installations and retrofitting projects as businesses prioritized health and safety measures over infrastructure upgrades.

Resumption of Construction Activities: As economies reopened, there was a swift resumption of construction and renovation activities in commercial sectors, driving demand for new HVAC systems and upgrades to improve energy efficiency and indoor air quality, supported by government incentives and stimulus packages.

Adoption of Advanced Filtration Systems: The focus on health and safety led to increased demand for advanced HVAC filtration systems, including HEPA filters and UV-C light technologies, to enhance indoor air quality and minimize the spread of airborne viruses, boosting the market for advanced HVAC solutions.

Increased Investment in Smart HVAC Technologies: Businesses and building owners accelerated investments in smart HVAC technologies and IoT solutions, enhancing system automation, remote monitoring, and energy management capabilities to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure occupant comfort and safety.

Growth in Energy-Efficient Solutions: There was a heightened focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, driving the adoption of energy-efficient HVAC systems, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, and systems integrating renewable energy sources, aligned with global sustainability goals and regulatory standards.

Expansion of Health and Safety Standards: The pandemic prompted the development and implementation of new health and safety standards in building design and HVAC systems, encouraging the adoption of solutions that enhance ventilation, air quality, and overall building hygiene, further stimulating market growth.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Commercial HVAC Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Commercial HVAC Market – Regional Analysis

The Commercial HVAC Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: Emphasizes energy efficiency with a strong focus on green building certifications like LEED. Trends include the adoption of advanced HVAC technologies such as variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems and smart building solutions for optimized energy management and indoor air quality monitoring.

Europe: Places significant importance on sustainability and compliance with strict environmental regulations. Trends include the integration of renewable energy sources with HVAC systems, such as geothermal and solar, and advancements in district heating and cooling solutions to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

Asia-Pacific: Driven by rapid urbanization and rising demand for infrastructure. Trends include the adoption of energy-efficient HVAC systems in new commercial constructions, growth in smart building technologies, customization of HVAC solutions to suit varying climate conditions, and increasing investments in green building initiatives.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): Focuses on addressing water and energy scarcity challenges through innovative HVAC solutions. Trends include the development of HVAC systems that use less water, integration of HVAC with renewable energy sources like wind and solar, advancements in air conditioning technologies for hot and humid climates, and the adoption of energy management systems to optimize HVAC performance and reduce operational costs.

List of the prominent players in the Commercial HVAC Market:





List of the prominent players in the Commercial HVAC Market:

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc

Trane Technologies plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Fujitsu General Limited

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Nortek Global HVAC LLC

Others

The Commercial HVAC Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Heating

Ventilation

Air Conditioning

Others

By Components

Sensors

Compressors

Control Systems

Expansion Valves

Evaporator Coils

Ventilation Fan and Blower Units

Filters

Dampers

Tubing/Piping Systems

Others

By Technology

Conventional HVAC Systems

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

Ductless HVAC Systems

Others

By End Users

Office Buildings

Retail Stores

Hotels

Hospitals

Educational Institutions

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

