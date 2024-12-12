IDEX Biometrics ASA: Listing of Warrants – 12 Dec 2024

Reference is made to the private placement (the “Private Placement”) completed in IDEX Biometrics ASA (the “Company”) on 17 September 2024, and to the subsequent offering completed in the Company on 29 November 2024 (the “Subsequent Offering”). The subscribers in the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering were allocated two warrants, Warrants A and Warrants B (collectively, the “Warrants”), respectively, issued by the Company for every two Offer Shares allocated to, and paid by, them in the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering. As previously announced by the Company, the Company shall use reasonable efforts to seek to ensure that the Warrants are admitted to trading on Euronext Oslo Børs.

The Warrants will be admitted to trading on Euronext Oslo Børs on 12 December 2024.

The Warrants have already been allocated to the subscribers of the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering and will be tradable. Warrants A will be tradable from 12 December 2024 until 7 March 2025. Warrants B will be tradable from 12 December 2024 until 7 April 2025.

Warrants A may only be exercised within the first 14 days following the Company's announcement of its Q4 2024 financial report (announcement expected on 27 February 2025, and the expected exercise period is between 28 February 2025 and 13 March 2025), and all Warrants A not exercised within such period will lapse without compensation to the holder. Warrants B may only be exercised from 31 March 2025 to 11 April 2025, and all Warrants B not exercised within such period will lapse without compensation to the holder.

Each Warrant will give the holder a right to subscribe for one new share in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 0.15. The Warrants are expected to have an economic value.

For more information relating to the Warrants, please refer to the Prospectus approved and published by the Company on 13 November 2024.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

Kristian Flaten, CFO

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 6783 9119

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 12 December 2024 at 07:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.