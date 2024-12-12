Change in the composition of the Management Board

Andres Maasing, Member of the Management Board and Head of Development at Enefit Green, will resign at his own request on 4 March 2025.

"Enefit Green has completed or has taken to near completion several important development projects over the past year. Andres' determination and willingness to cooperate have been instrumental during this period. I am sad to see him leaving the company," said Juhan Aguraiuja, Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit Green.

Enefit Green's Management Board currently consists of three members – Juhan Aguraiuja, Chairman of the Management Board, Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board responsible for production, and Andres Maasing, responsible for developments. On 31 January 2025, Argo Rannamets will start his tenure as a Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communication

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia, Lithuania and Finland, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Latvia. As of the end of 2023, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 515 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.