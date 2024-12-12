Boyden Netherlands Celebrates 10 Years of Leadership Excellence

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, proudly marks a decade of impactful executive search and leadership consulting in the Netherlands. The milestone is highlighted through a special campaign, Past, Present & Future: 10 Years of Boyden Netherlands, featuring reflections from Boyden’s managing partners and senior associate on the evolution of leadership and trends shaping the next decade. The team shares insights on navigating today’s complex leadership challenges while anticipating tomorrow’s opportunities through four engaging micro-videos.

“The past decade has been a period of profound change, advancement, and evolution for businesses globally and here in the Netherlands,” said Boyden Managing Partner Joost Goudsmit. "As we celebrate this milestone, it’s not just about reflecting on the journey that brought us here — it’s about looking forward to the future of the Dutch market, ensuring we stay ahead of the curve to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Boyden has identified five key trends that will redefine leadership priorities, workforce strategies, and organisational success in the Netherlands over the next decade.

Sustainability and climate leadership at the executive level will become essential as environmental priorities take centre stage.

will become essential as environmental priorities take centre stage. Demographic shifts , particularly the ageing population, will lead to workforce transformations and talent shortages in specific sectors.

, particularly the ageing population, will lead to workforce transformations and talent shortages in specific sectors. Seamless integration of hybrid work models that require organisations to rethink office environments, technology, leadership, and communication.

that require organisations to rethink office environments, technology, leadership, and communication. A digital talent shortage will necessitate a strong focus on reskilling and talent development to maintain a competitive edge.

will necessitate a strong focus on reskilling and talent development to maintain a competitive edge. Globalisation and cross-border cooperation will grow in importance as Dutch companies manage an increasingly interconnected global marketplace while managing diverse teams and ensuring compliance with international regulations.



"Over the next decade, leadership priorities, organisational strategies, and recruitment needs in the Netherlands will be shaped by key trends such as technological innovation, sustainability, and demographic shifts. These include the rise of artificial intelligence, climate leadership, hybrid work models, and the need for re-skilling to address a digital talent shortage — alongside the challenges of an ageing population and increased globalisation," said Boyden Managing Partner Alain Kok.

“On one hand, the Dutch market has remained consistent in some aspects over the last ten years, upholding the non-hierarchical and a true sense of collaboration,” said Boyden Managing Partner Bert Pilon. “On the other hand, significant shifts within the global talent network now demand that C-suite leaders and executives possess a deep understanding of technological advancements, navigate hybrid work environments effectively, and adapt to a workforce increasingly discerning about their employers.”

In regards to what attracts candidates to the Dutch market, Senior Associate Nona Azlin states, “There are really three key drivers of opportunity in our market; a stable and attractive business environment, a mix of multinational opportunities across many industries, and finally our quality of life.”

Boyden Netherlands was founded in 2014 by executive search veterans Joost Goudsmit, Alain Kok, and Bert Pilon. Since its establishment, the company has guided clients through transformation by finding leaders capable of driving change in fast-moving sectors, such as financial services, industrial development, technology, private equity, and venture capital. The team’s expertise in identifying purpose-driven, agile executives has played a pivotal role in driving economic growth in the Netherlands and strengthening the global economy through the Dutch market’s international connections.

For more on Boyden Netherlands’ reflections, future insights, and direct links to video content, visit Past, Present & Future: 10 Years of Boyden Netherlands.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve clients' needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2024. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d6f2acf-9e12-4e63-aa71-6dea9b64a6ef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bacb6296-c653-46b9-b9ab-0225ec0bfa4b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b22de357-0e4b-414d-8055-18e14137d5af

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf181070-dc83-4f50-b73a-edbd7c41f45a

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8aa039d7-edc4-46d2-b081-6a4e0a5faf66

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33450174-9aa2-4b28-870d-c1f309c701b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a67003c2-be6a-4078-86a4-7a5cf6f3424c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c23f6d82-2d8e-4a38-9206-dcfce36f8008