Nokia and Motorola Solutions announce drone technology integration for public safety and mission-critical industries



4G/5G drone-in-a-box solution, powered by AI-enabled software, to help first responder agencies and industries keep communities and workers safer.

Customers will benefit from enhanced situational awareness, remote operations, and faster decision-making.

12 December 2024

Espoo, Finland and Chicago, U.S. - Nokia and Motorola Solutions announced a drone technology integration to launch an AI-enhanced turnkey, automated drone-in-a-box solution that sets a new standard for first responders and mission-critical industries, offering enhanced situational awareness, streamlined remote operations, and faster decision-making.

The solution integrates Nokia Drone Networks with Motorola Solutions’ CAPE drone software to help transform public safety and industrial operations, enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Dispatching drones ahead of first responders enables early assessment of a situation's severity, helping to support efficient resource allocation. The new solution enables public safety and mission-critical industries to remotely dispatch drones from one or multiple operation centers at a moment’s notice to assess emergencies and hazards while also receiving AI-powered intelligence that can inform and accelerate decisions to help keep workers, property, and premises safer.

CAPE software’s flight-safe features adjust the drone’s path to avoid obstacles, stay within a geofenced area, and adapt to changing terrain altitude, with assistive AI helping operators analyze real-time data. Nokia’s drone-in-a-box technology connects via 4G/LTE or 5G networks for broader reach and seamless remote operation beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs have demonstrated an increase in first responder safety by providing tactical intelligence, enabling better coordination, oversight and transparency in operations. For critical infrastructure industries like oil and gas, ports, utilities, mining, energy and manufacturing, the technology’s BVLOS and remote operation capabilities help to enhance industrial worker safety and lower the costs of operating hard-to-reach sites like offshore wind farms. Multiple drone-in-a-box systems can serve as a sustainable alternative to helicopters, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Roxana Kennedy, Chief of Police at Chula Vista Police Department in California, stated: “In 2018, we created and developed the world’s first public safety Drone as First Responder program in partnership with Motorola Solutions, utilizing their CAPE drone software. Since then, we’ve successfully flown over 21,000 missions. Our DFR program has been instrumental in critical life-and-death situations by providing aerial awareness or helping officers de-escalate incidents by delivering real-time, vital information.”

Jehan Wickramasuriya, corporate vice president of AI and Intelligence Platforms at Motorola Solutions said: “We’re innovating where our customers need us most to bring them better intelligence for faster decisions. This drone-in-a-box solution furthers our commitment to drone innovation that seamlessly fits within our customers’ current workflows to give those charged with our safety actionable live-stream insights while simplifying evidence collection.”

Stephan Litjens, Vice President of CNS Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions at Nokia, said: “We are proud to collaborate with an innovator like Motorola Solutions in this significant step toward a more mature and sustainable drone industry for the benefit of our customers, workers, and community. Together, we are setting technology best practices in drone connectivity and AI. With an open API architecture that facilitates easy integration with third-party applications, and other solutions like Nokia’s MX Grid, Nokia Drones-in-a-Box and Motorola Solutions’ CAPE software, we are transforming drones into daily helpers for public safety and mission-critical operations.”

Nokia Drone Networks are compliant with international industry standards and offer long-lasting technology with upgradable components that reduce electronic waste.

